"We Found A Network Of NGOs, Not Just Soros": Trump Briefed On Left-Wing Machine That Sows Chaos

Submitted by Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of The Drill Down,

The Government Accountability Institute's Director of Research, Seamus Bruner, has pulled the curtain back on a troubling pattern — how non-governmental funding networks are bankrolling protest and activist movements across the U.S.

According to GAI's findings, the chaos now gripping cities like Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles — especially the recent waves of anti-ICE violence — isn't spontaneous. It's organized, coordinated, and funded.

Bruner's new research maps how progressive philanthropic networks intersect with activist groups that have escalated from demonstrations to riots. The report highlights how complex webs of charitable entities, donor-advised funds, and online platforms provide cover for financing activism that sometimes crosses into criminal behavior.

Organizations like Antifa, the Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), and the John Brown Gun Club operate decentralized chapters, making it difficult to track funding trails without subpoena power," Bruner said on X. "GAI has identified multiple online fundraising platforms where accountability gaps can obscure who contributes and how funds are used. The leftist funding platform, Open Collective, still allows for crowdfunding for these groups."

Bruner joined President Trump at the White House Antifa Roundtable to expose the funding web behind America's unrest: Antifa.

"I think we know that this is not just a story about violence and chaos … this is a money story," Bruner told President Trump. "And at the Government Accountability Institute … we follow the money, and we followed it to the top of what we call the protest industrial complex."

.@seamusbruner Briefs President Trump on the Money Networks Behind Antifa👇 pic.twitter.com/0QnBkisbJW — Government Accountability Institute (@Govt_Acct_Inst) October 8, 2025

Bruner continued: "And we found a network of NGOs. It's not just the Soros network, the Open Society network, it's other funding networks, the Arabella funding network, the Tides funding network, Neville Roy Singam and his network, foreign cash."

🚨The beginning of the end for Chaos, Inc.?

The Government Accountability Institute has mapped how non-governmental funding networks intersect with protest and activist movements across the US. The chaos and unrest spreading across this country, especially the ongoing anti-ICE… pic.twitter.com/IQlYwAKWuW — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 8, 2025

He added, "And it's also big, left-wing funders … they're pouring money into this entire ecosystem."

Watch the clip.

How the White House can counter rogue NGOs:

GAI Recommendations to @WhiteHouse & Congress:

1️⃣ Intensify investigations into opaque funding networks.

2️⃣ End taxpayer subsidies to groups tied to unlawful conduct.

3️⃣ Improve disclosure for fiscal sponsors & bail funds.

4️⃣ Review nonprofit status compliance.

5️⃣ Strengthen… — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 8, 2025

. . .