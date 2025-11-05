Democrat Election Victories Fail To Spark Mass Mobilization Around White House

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history certaintly hurt Republicans, as Democrats scored victories in Tuesday's elections, including socialist Zohran Mamdani becoming New York City's next mayor, and Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill winning their respective gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey. However, none of that momentum rolled into the Democratic Party's color revolution-style operation on Wednesday to surround the White House under the banner "The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go Now."

Refuse Fascism, a "No Kings" partner funded by dark-money NGOs, planned sentiment-shaping operations aimed at swaying public opinion and undermining the Trump administration ahead of the 2026 midterm cycle. One might have expected, given the momentum from last night's election results, that this front group of unhinged leftist boomers would have managed to rally more supporters out of the retirement homes - but like the last No Kings protest, it fell entirely flat...

Live: Refuse Fascism holds “Fall of the Trump Regime“ march in DC https://t.co/Ne9NbRQ3eR — Rosanne Miller (@RosanneMil3145) November 5, 2025

ANTIFA registration at the Refuse Fascism rally in D.C.@BorderHawkNews pic.twitter.com/IS6eDgY42Y — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) November 5, 2025

A man dressed as a woman and the devil is making his way to Refuse Fascism’s anti-Trump protest on the National Mall, protesting the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s election victory. The left’s latest clown show claims they will be marching to Congress soon. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/8BbQtIoZ1O — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) November 5, 2025

All protesters were holding the same professionally made sign. Also, 'Grantifa' was spotted, again...

Folks are figuring out that the Democratic Party's protests are far from organic; in fact, they appear funded by Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others. Investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute called the protest industrial complex nothing more than "Riot, Inc.," and it is the 'Deep State-supported' engine to overthrow Trump.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

Given how coordinated many of these protests appear, it's worth examining who supports these far-left candidates, no other than...

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

The timing of today’s protest - just one day after the elections- appeared aimed at revving up post-election momentum into public demonstrations, but the effort largely failed to gain traction.