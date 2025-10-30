'No Kings' Partner Plans Mass Mobilization To Surround White House With Unhinged Boomer Activists

The permanent protest industrial complex, fueled by billionaire-funded NGOs and far-left activist groups, is preparing to mobilize a coordinated color revolution–style operation targeting the White House under the banner "The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go Now." The upcoming protest activity mirrors tactics historically associated with American statecraft overseas in regime-change operations, but appears to be domestically funded through a web of dark-money-funded NGOs aligned with sinister globalist interests and amplified by the unhinged leftists of the Democratic Party.

"Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump's election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court," the far-left group Refuse Fascism wrote on its website.

Refuse Fascism is a 'No Kings' partner (according to the No Kings website). No Kings' color revolution-style operation earlier this month, in the words of Mike Benz, "Fell flat in DC too. Coup d'f́lat" because the crowds mainly attracted old white liberal baby boomers that sure as hell don't have the strength to stand around for more than three hours.

This is merely an optics campaign by the Democratic Party for photo ops to run in corporate media in an attempt to shift sentiment polls artificially. In other words, an informational war - your mind is the target.

However, the nation is waking up to the fact that dark-money NGO networks, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others, are funneling tens of millions of dollars into what investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute call "Riot, Inc." - the permanent protest industrial complex and the 'Deep State-supported' engine behind "No Kings 2.0" partners and organizers. These protests are far from organic; this movement is manufactured, coordinated, and entirely artificial.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

White liberal boomers of what appears to be Refuse Fascism recently plotted their operations. One organizer can be heard in the video stating, "We are chartering a plane to get as many people there as we can."

BREAKING 🅱️



Democrats are preparing to SURROUND the White House with millions of protesters on November 5th..



👀 pic.twitter.com/QEu6yYPkGu — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 29, 2025

Another Refuse Fascism organizer...

No Kings showed our numbers, but Trump is on a rampage.

11-05 11 am Washington Monument

we kick off relentless nonviolent resistance to remove Trump from power. Trump Must Go NOW!

Come as soon as you can

Stay as long as you can https://t.co/cVmiL2ZItH pic.twitter.com/x2G0XGEYnF — Refuse Fascism (@RefuseFascism) October 24, 2025

Democrats are attempting to carry over whatever momentum they built from No Kings into November 5, a day they're saying will be "The Fall of the Fascist Trump Regime." The planned protest coincides with the ongoing government shutdown, which Democrats have prolonged by refusing to sign a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government.

AOC: “We are not the crazy ones…. They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane.”



pic.twitter.com/zch0baKHg6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2025

The Democratic Party has proven time and time again to be the party of manufacturing chaos - their NGO network orchestrated the BLM riots and the more recent LA riots.