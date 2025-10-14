Dark-Money-Funded NGOs Enter Mainstream Debate - From Trump's Roundtable To Secretary Sean Duffy

After Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed President Trump during last week's Antifa roundtable, the issue of dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs bankrolling radical left-wing groups has entered the national conversation.

Take, for instance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the upcoming "No Kings Paid Protesters" rally slated for this weekend. Never in a million years did we think Duffy - or anyone in the federal government - all the way up to the White House - would be openly talking about the permanent protest industrial complex funded by leftist billionaires. Yet here we are.

Duffy asked, "It begs the question of who is funding it?

Are Democrats holding our government hostage to hold a “No Kings” protest this weekend? Who is funding it? And which Democrats will participate?



These are all questions the American people deserve to have answered. pic.twitter.com/ld3H6GZZyj — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 13, 2025

Well, Duffy... Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of GAI did the hard work in June. The researchers traced "'No Kings' and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier."

💰 $114.8 Million Dark Money Infusion: The Arabella Advisors network has funneled at least $114.8 million to “No Kings” protest organizers and affiliates

according to most recent ('19-'23) financial disclosures analyzed by GAI. pic.twitter.com/qWHyuAa7Tg — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) June 13, 2025

Let's revisit Bruner's public briefing last week with President Trump, in which he disclosed that "We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors."

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

And if you take a look at the list Schweizer/ Bruner created, Arabella Network is right at the top.

Bruner's interaction with Trump went viral on X, and corporate media is beginning to wake up to the story of the permanent protest industrial complex funded by dark money and taxpayers - that all have one goal: destroy Trump and his supporters and, if they can, continue spreading woke Marxism to implode capitalism and the nation.

Recall that in a recent New York Times article, the Gates Foundation abruptly severed ties with the Arabella network, perhaps realizing that the Trump administration's mounting pressure campaign against NGOs sowing chaos nationwide was no longer something to ignore.

Bruner recently noted that, according to the most recent financial disclosures, the Gates Foundation has funneled more than $200 million to the Arabella network funds.

We're very possibly in the early innings of this new cycle that will present revelations exposing the very groups sowing chaos and hate across the country - some of which have ties outside of America's corrupt NGO world and may even have links to foreign adversaries or operate overseas to influence U.S. politics and incite unrest. A federal task force will likely be formed to counter these left-wing radical networks, but a strategy focused solely on Antifa would miss the bigger picture. The actual story lies in following the money that fuels the NGO machine. Bruner told Trump to pivot last week.