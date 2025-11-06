“Panic Unfolds": Nonprofit Sector Battered By 419% Surge In Job Losses And Grantmaking Freeze 

Long before the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the protest-industrial complex, which fuels endless color-revolution-style operations against 'MAGA' and is bankrolled by billionaire-funded dark-money networks, declared war on President Trump and his supporters many years ago. It's only now that the White House is beginning to understand the NGO beast and the funding webs that quite frankly want regime change - at any cost necessary.

This year alone, the Trump administration has dismantled USAID and threatened RICO charges against the Soros Foundation. There have been headlines in the news that the Gates Foundation abruptly severed ties with the Arabella Network and reports revealing foreign influence operations among far-left NGOs waging war on Trump. The nonprofit industry, one of the most mysterious and complex to understand, has been placed in the limelight for the world to see as the White House's coming crackdown has spooked nonprofits not just on the far left that want to destroy America from within, but even nonprofit operators on the right.

Take, Lawson Bader, president and CEO of DonorsTrust, a major conservative donor-advised fund, recently warned the White House against politically motivated investigations of leftist nonprofits without strong evidence of wrongdoing. Following the assassination of Kirk, Bader told The Free Press he's alarmed by "retaliatory rhetoric."

Bader's comments came amid reports that the Trump administration is planning investigations into leftist nonprofits like Open Society Foundations and many other foundations, following Trump's pledge to fight "domestic terrorism and organized political violence." This also comes as Vice President J.D. Vance and senior adviser Stephen Miller have declared war on the radical left groups.

There have been numerous reports from the Capital Research Center and investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute that show an abundance of evidence via 990 filings that Soros foundations and other leftist billionaire-funded groups funneled money into "pro-terror groups."

Schweizer's top researcher, Bruner, even addressed President Trump on live television about the nonprofit crisis that has waged an endless war against the White House.

He said, "We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors."

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

Given the hard evidence uncovered by CRC and Schweizer's team, Bader and others in the industry have called for defending philanthropic freedom instead of digging deeper into the NGO world, warning that investigations into far-left charities could backfire and eventually be used against conservative causes.

We've got news for Bader and company: it's too late. The gloves are off, and if the new face of the Democratic Party, the DSA Marxists, ever seizes power at the executive level, it's game over.

Currently, the nonprofit world - on both sides of the political aisle - is trembling in fear at what the White House may do next.

According to The Free Press, the administration is weighing how to make good on that promise, and "everybody is concerned across the board about being investigated," said one nonprofit boss managing more than $1 billion in assets. Another said the fear of probes is already chilling fundraising across the sector.

Heads of Soros-aligned organizations have privately discussed changes to their compliance practices to avoid legal exposure. One foundation reportedly tightened its lobbying policies, while some donors have already pulled back.

Conservative watchdogs have amplified scrutiny of foreign influence. And that's most likely the angle the administration will take on "dismantling" the NGO world.

Just days ago...

European Billionaires Funneled $2 Billion Via Transatlantic NGO Network To Erode U.S. Democracy, Finance Anti-Trump Protest Machine https://t.co/7deOFtVMwE — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 1, 2025

And this.

Black Lives Matter Under Federal Investigation For Donor Fraud; Report https://t.co/tkXdsYcqh0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 1, 2025

The White House has also shown interest in foreign-linked donors, such as the Cuba connection and the China connection via Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN on @GOPoversight signed on to our investigation into billionaire Neville Singham.



We will NOT TOLERATE CCP sowing division in our country! pic.twitter.com/MSa3e2V5GQ — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 13, 2025

The pressure campaign against the nonprofit world has already delivered impressive results, with several liberal foundations freezing or scaling back grantmaking and a wave of layoffs rippling across the sector.

The latest jobs data via Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows an absolute apocalypse for the nonprofit job market:

Non-profits continue to be impacted by Government funding as well as rising costs. These entities announced plans to cut 27,651 this year, an increase of 419% from the 5,329 announced by this point in 2024.red striking results, with several liberal foundations freezing or scaling back grantmaking and a wave of layoffs rippling across the sector.

"When you shine light on billion-dollar NGO networks, they scramble. We are seeing the panic unfold in real time -- burner phones, law firms, and retreat statements. That tells you our research is hitting the mark. When you follow the money, the facts speak louder than spin," Bruner told us.