Soros Getting Ready For Showdown Against Trump Administration

A Justice Department official recently instructed attorneys to launch an investigation into billionaire George Soros and his son Alex's influential Open Society Foundations, a move that sent shockwaves across the leftwing NGO-Democrat complex.

George Soros, left, and Donald Trump, Photos: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images, Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused George and Alex Soros, both major Democratic donors, of funding violent protests and engaging in unlawful activities, while the president has even suggested the possibility of charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). These allegations stem from a report by the Capital Research Center, a conservative research organization, which claims Soros-backed groups like the environmental Sunrise Movement have connections to terrorism.

Unsurprisingly, the Open Society Foundations and the Sunrise Movement have strongly denied these allegations.

"We condemn terrorism and we do not fund terrorism, period," Open Society Foundations President Binaifer Nowrojee said in a statement. In a separate statement, a Sunrise Movement spox claimed that the climate alarmist organization is committed only to nonviolent activism.

The administration is simultaneously pursuing IRS reforms that would strengthen the agency's ability to conduct criminal inquiries into progressive organizations. Open Society Foundations is projected to distribute $1.4 billion in grants this year to various causes, including Planned Parenthood's advocacy arm and climate change initiatives in Africa, the Journal reports. The far-left Soros organization told the Murdoch-owned newspaper that it has not received direct contact from the IRS or the Department of Justice but is preparing legal briefs in anticipation of potential inquiries.

Despite the prospect of facing accountability, Open Society Foundations refuses to back away from supporting its far-left causes. "We won't be intimidated into silence," Nowrojee told the Journal. "One of the playbooks of authoritarianism is to close a space through threats and to try and chill speech."

George Soros recently made a $10 million donation to Democrat efforts to redraw California's congressional map, marking the largest single contribution aimed at countering Republican redistricting initiatives.

Before the current investigation began, Soros had already been supporting organizations that actively oppose President Trump's policies.

The Open Society Action Fund provided a $3 million grant in 2023 to Indivisible, an organization managing data and communications for the "No Kings" protests, Fox News reports. Since 2017, Soros's foundations have awarded Indivisible a total of $7.61 million. In 2017, Indivisible also received $350,000 from Tides Advocacy, part of the Tides Network, which has previously faced scrutiny for its connections to controversial campus protests.

As ZeroHedge reported, Soros money is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to far-left groups' opposition to Trump:

The nation is waking up to the fact that dark-money NGO networks, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others, are funneling millions of dollars into what investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute call "Riot, Inc." - the permanent protest industrial complex and the engine behind "No Kings 2.0" partners and organizers. These protests are far from organic; this movement is manufactured, coordinated, and entirely artificial.