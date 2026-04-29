Brent Nears Iran War Highs After Trump Orders "Extended Blockade", Threatens "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

Summary

Trump warns Iran to "get their act together" and to "get smart" - and for the second time writes "no more Mr. Nice Guy" .

Brent Crude nears Iran war high of $115 per barrel & highest since June 2022 .

Trump in 4am Truth Social post : "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!"

Fresh White House statement indicates communication still open with Tehran, but still says "Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon."

Will the U.S. invade Iran before 2027?

Yes 34% · No 67%

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Brent Crude, Iran War High

Brent crude oil has neared $115 per barrel, which is the high of the Iran war and the highest level since June 2022, driven by the ongoing Hormuz Strait blockade and standoff, and war fears - in a seventh straight session of gains.

This latest move higher follows Tuesday night's WSJ report that the US plans to extend its blockade of Iranian ports, intensifying fears of prolonged disruption through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

As a reminder, the president has told aides and his staff that he's prepared to implement an extended blockade:

President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused. In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options—resume bombing or walk away from the conflict—carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said.

4am Truth Social

This isn't exactly a 'new' threat, as it's something he said on April 19 as well, but President Trump in a 4am Truth Social post warned Iran to "get smart soon" as the White House reviews military options for the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" Trump wrote early Wednesday, alongside an image showing him with a weapon and the message "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Members of Trump's national security team presented multiple options during a Situation Room meeting this week, including whether to increase or reduce the US military presence in the strait and whether to adopt a more aggressive operational posture, NBC News reported, citing an unnamed US official and a person familiar with the discussions. According to the WSJ Tuesday evening, the president has told aides and his staff that he's prepared to implement an extended blockade.

WH still Communicating With Tehran

And yet, the White House says negotiators are still in communication with the Iranians, who are "struggling to sort out their leadership situation" amid the war. Trump on Tuesday claimed Tehran officials told him the country is in a "State of Collapse" - though obviously it's highly dubious they would communicate that to him.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told media that Trump would only enter into an agreement with Iran that "puts US national security first" and that "He has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon." However, the Iranians themselves have made it clear they would never just transfer their enriched uranium out of the country. Their latest proposal has centered on lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz first, and then leaving the nuclear issues for future negotiation after the war is resolved.

More Latest Developments

via Newsquawk