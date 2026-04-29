Brent Nears Iran War Highs After Trump Orders "Extended Blockade", Threatens "No More Mr. Nice Guy"
Summary
Trump warns Iran to "get their act together" and to "get smart" - and for the second time writes "no more Mr. Nice Guy".
Brent Crude nears Iran war high of $115 per barrel & highest since June 2022.
Trump in 4am Truth Social post: "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!"
Fresh White House statement indicates communication still open with Tehran, but still says "Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon."
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Brent Crude, Iran War High
Brent crude oil has neared $115 per barrel, which is the high of the Iran war and the highest level since June 2022, driven by the ongoing Hormuz Strait blockade and standoff, and war fears - in a seventh straight session of gains.
This latest move higher follows Tuesday night's WSJ report that the US plans to extend its blockade of Iranian ports, intensifying fears of prolonged disruption through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
As a reminder, the president has told aides and his staff that he's prepared to implement an extended blockade:
President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused.
In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options—resume bombing or walk away from the conflict—carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said.
4am Truth Social
This isn't exactly a 'new' threat, as it's something he said on April 19 as well, but President Trump in a 4am Truth Social post warned Iran to "get smart soon" as the White House reviews military options for the Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" Trump wrote early Wednesday, alongside an image showing him with a weapon and the message "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"
Members of Trump's national security team presented multiple options during a Situation Room meeting this week, including whether to increase or reduce the US military presence in the strait and whether to adopt a more aggressive operational posture, NBC News reported, citing an unnamed US official and a person familiar with the discussions. According to the WSJ Tuesday evening, the president has told aides and his staff that he's prepared to implement an extended blockade.
WH still Communicating With Tehran
And yet, the White House says negotiators are still in communication with the Iranians, who are "struggling to sort out their leadership situation" amid the war. Trump on Tuesday claimed Tehran officials told him the country is in a "State of Collapse" - though obviously it's highly dubious they would communicate that to him.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told media that Trump would only enter into an agreement with Iran that "puts US national security first" and that "He has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon." However, the Iranians themselves have made it clear they would never just transfer their enriched uranium out of the country. Their latest proposal has centered on lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz first, and then leaving the nuclear issues for future negotiation after the war is resolved.
More Latest Developments
via Newsquawk
- Donald Trump told officials to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources; Trump has opted to keep squeezing Iran’s economy, judging other options as higher risk than maintaining the blockade.
- Trump posted, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT,” alongside an image of himself holding a rifle with explosions behind him and the caption “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”.
- Trump said the US is “doing very well in the Middle East,” adding that King Charles III agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb.
- Iran’s Vice Chairman of the National Security Council Alaeddin Boroujerdi said negotiations are being handled directly by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who “personally manages” them.
- Iran pushed back on US claims regarding pipeline explosions, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
- A senior Pakistani official said mediation efforts continue, working to narrow the gap between the US and Iran.
- Scott Bessent said the Treasury has targeted Iran’s financial infrastructure, disrupting tens of billions in revenue; Kharg Island is nearing maximum storage capacity, forcing Iran to cut oil production.
- The Israeli army carried out a large-scale bombing operation east of Gaza City.
- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said new capabilities are ready to counter any new US attack, Press TV reported.
- Israel Hayom reported that Israel may accept a limited ceasefire with Lebanon contingent on Hezbollah’s disbandment, according to Al Hadath.
- An Israeli army commander said, “we are not talking about destroying terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, but rather destroying everything,” according to Haaretz.
- A political aide to the IRGC said, “we will respond to any new aggression with surprises and new capabilities, will burn America's giant ships at sea if they miscalculate again,” Al Jazeera Mubasher reported.
- Sanae Takaichi said Japan will engage with Iran to ensure safe passage of ships.
- The US Treasury has frozen $344 million in crypto linked to Iran, Fox Business reported citing officials.