China's military on Wednesday announced the completion of major war drills aimed at Taiwan, and which included a 'live fire' portion - as well as the patrols of some 20 naval ships off Taiwan's coast.

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command revealed that the second day involved simulated strikes on key ports and energy sites of the self-ruled island and US ally. A PLA spokesman had described drills which "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets."

The Chinese military further said it conducted "long-range live-fire drills". China's Shandong aircraft carrier was also spotted in regional waters testing its ability to "blockade" Taiwan, as part of the exercises dubbed "Strait Thunder-2025A".

Beijing's foreign ministry meanwhile on Wednesday declared the "punishment will not stop" if Taiwan leaders don't halt their 'separatist' rhetoric.

Additional to the naval assets at sea, some 50 jets were involved in the drills, the biggest since early last year - to which Taiwan's military responded by dispatching its own aircraft and ships, and land-based missile systems on coastal areas.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense listed out the following Chinese military weaponry which was moved near Taiwan by early afternoon on the first day of the exercise: 71 sorties by military aircraft and drones, 21 navy ships ranged around the island, and the aforementioned Shandong carrier which was spotted about 220 nautical miles east of Taiwan

The Eastern Theatre Command simultaneous to all of this had issued a brief video calling Lai a "parasite" in English, also depicting him as a green bug dangled by chopsticks over a burning Taiwan.

Taiwan officials blasted the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible". Taiwan's military subsequently elevated its readiness level to ensure China does not "turn drills into combat" and "launch a sudden attack on us."

Via Marine Insight

China's Foreign Ministry had at the week's start called out Washington's role in the Taiwan tensions, slamming US’ use of "China threat" rhetoric which is bent on provoking confrontation, but which will end in regional countries being used as "cannon fodder" for US hegemony - according to a statement.