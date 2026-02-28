CCP-Linked NGO Network Prepares "Emergency Protests" In US After Trump's Iran Strikes Jeopardize Oil Flows To China

TL;DR, while we find the actions of the Trump administration disappointing - based on their campaign promises vs. reality - there can be little doubt (given the speed and breadth of action) that kneejerk protests emerging within minutes of an event are clearly manufactured, aimed at leftist youth, and risk alienating antiwar conservatives.

Planned demonstrations branded "Hands Off Iran" or "Stop The War On Iran" are scheduled to take place this afternoon in major cities across the U.S. From New York to Los Angeles, left-wing organizers have circulated digital flyers, coordinated social media blasts, and activated email lists urging supporters to mobilize within hours of the announcement. This activation alert for the protest-industrial complex occurred shortly after the Department of War's "Operation Epic Furry" began in Iran.

To the average person, this afternoon's protests may look like a groundswell of outrage over the U.S. strikes on Iran, especially given that the Trump administration campaigned on no new foreign wars. But the speed, uniform messaging, and coordinated national footprint suggest something highly more organized - and familiar for readers, as we've diligently followed the activities of the protest-industrial complex.

This is the same mobilization network that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to move tens of thousands of social justice warriors into the streets in under 12 hours.

Earlier this year, that same protest infrastructure powered nationwide pro-Maduro demonstrations almost immediately after developments in Venezuela made national headlines. In the months prior, overlapping coalitions were instrumental in organizing the anti-Israel encampments at Columbia University and other campuses, as well as anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles and other sanctuary cities. The causes shift. The slogans change. The logistical infrastructure - or the machine that makes this spark - remains the same.

What we are witnessing is not a loose collection of anti-war activists or 1970s-style hippies responding independently to global events. It is a coordinated ecosystem of dark-money funded nonprofits, advocacy groups, campus organizations, and ideological networks that can rapidly repurpose whatever geopolitical flashpoint dominates the news cycle. From the George Floyd riots to pro-Palestine protests to anti-Tesla protests to anti-Trump protests and anti-Elon Musk protests to anti-DOGE protests to anti-ICE protests/riots, these movements are not dedicated to a single issue. They are part of omni-cause mobilizers, sowing chaos deep within the nation's core.

Whether the banner reads "Free Palestine," "Hands Off Venezuela," "Abolish ICE," or now "Hands Off Iran," the same names frequently appear on sponsorship lists. The same fiscal sponsors provide infrastructure. The same activist pipelines appear.

This brings us to far-left billionaire Neville Roy Singham, whom The New York Times recently described as "known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes" and as someone who "works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide."

Singham's network, shortly after Operation Epic Furry began, announced on X "New York City Emergency Protest" to "Stop The war On Iran."

"The U.S. and Israel are carrying out an unprovoked, illegal bombing campaign on Iran. This war serves no one but a tiny elite and oil executives and is a continuation of more than two years of genocide in Palestine and US-Israeli aggressions throught the region," the People's Forum, a Manhattan far-left non-profit also linked to Singham, wrote on X.

Other left-wing groups on the flyer tied to Singham's network include the ANSWER Coalition and CODEPINK. Also on the list are the Democratic Socialists of America, American Muslims for Palestine, the National Iranian American Council, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Black Alliance for Peace, and 50501.

🚨 EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION IN NYC TO STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN: TODAY, 2/28 at 2PM in Times Square



The U.S. and Israel are carrying out an unprovoked, illegal bombing campaign on Iran. This war serves no one but a tiny elite and oil executives and is a continuation of more than two… pic.twitter.com/iG3mwHTOLb — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) February 28, 2026

The Network Contagion Research Institute published a recent note stating, "Singham and his wife Jodie Evans, a power couple within the global far-left movement with close ties to the CCP." Evans is the co-founder of CodePink.

And there's this.

🚨Cellphone Locations Link Far-Left Protest Orgs to Iran & China



Phones visiting the ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) also visited Iran and the Chinese consulate



These groups are

-central to street resistance

-allegedly funded by a CCP propagandist pic.twitter.com/3rlhTC8vEB — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 24, 2025

The same playbook by the protest industrial complex, surrounded by Singham's network, was used shortly after the U.S. captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro:

This pattern reflects something more strategic than traditional protest politics. It resembles what Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute pointed out during a recent congressional oversight hearing: $60 million in dark money that flowed into NGOs tied to Minnesota protests. Translation: highly organized.

A witness at my hearing CONFIRMED that at least $60 million in dark money is funding the Minnesota protests



Who is that money coming from?



Fourteen groups, including the Soros network pic.twitter.com/iLCV0mrSgR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 12, 2026

Bruner explained to Trump last fall during a roundtable on ANTIFA about more than $100 million of dark money that flowed into NGOs to sow chaos nationwide.

Musk Says "Far More Than $100 Million" U.S. Taxpayer Funds Funneled Into NGOs Fueling Chaos; Trump Briefed On Dark-Money Networks https://t.co/xGr6Z4ruEN — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 9, 2025

Today, influence operations do not necessarily look like espionage movie thrillers. They look like nonprofits. They look like digital organizing toolkits. They look like rapid-response coalitions capable of shaping media narratives and sentiment polls before most Americans have even processed the event.

Why would the China-linked Singham network be so focused on sparking U.S. protests just hours after the developments in Venezuela and, as we are now learning, the earlier strike on Iran? The answer may be oil: just as with Venezuelan flows, China now faces the risk of losing another heavily discounted crude oil stream, this time from Iran.

China purchased 1.38m bpd of Iranian oil last year, on average. This campaign will hurt their access to discounted shorthaul barrels, and therefore their energy security. pic.twitter.com/tJATu2nUQF — Ed Finley–Richardson (@ed_fin) February 28, 2026

Recall that The People's Forum's X post immediately pointed out the oil issue.

That is because China is likely infuriated that its access to cheap oil flows may be coming to an end. As the NYT noted, Singham "works closely with the Chinese government media machine to finance propaganda worldwide." That may help explain why Singham-linked nonprofits are front and center in organizing protests aimed at shaping U.S. sentiment whenever Trump takes steps that pressure China. We saw it with Venezula, now Iran...