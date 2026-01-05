Growing List Of Democratic Billionaire Kings & Queens Funnel Millions Into Terror-Tied Nonprofits

Never did we ever imagine Fox News would run a headline that sounds ZeroHedge-style: "Second front: How a socialist cell in the US mobilized pro-Maduro foot soldiers within 12 hours."

Yet here we are in 2026. Former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani, now at Fox News, is investigating the left-wing, billionaire-funded dark money networks in the nonprofit world and offering much-needed coverage for mainstream Americans on how these NGOs influence protest movements, unleash riots, and conduct sophisticated political pressure campaigns (color revolutions).

Coverage on the billionaire Democratic kings and their NGO empires that are in an all-out war against President Trump, his MAGA supporters, and anything America First is becoming mainstream in a very quick way, as the censorship cartel from Europe to the Americas has seen a degradation in their ability to control fake news narratives.

In this note, we want to revisit a report from last fall by the Capital Research Center, a think tank that tracks foundations, charities, and other nonprofit organizations. The report - published last September - found that roughly $80 million in funding from the Open Society Foundations flowed into groups described as "pro-terror" organizations or nonprofits linked to nationwide disorder and unrest.

George Soros is funding Global Terrorist Operations.



Since 2016, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), now run with his son Alexander, has poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence.



The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) September 18, 2025

The evolution of the story is that the figure is likely much higher. Peter Schweizer's lead researcher, Seamus Bruner, told President Trump just that - last fall - at the Antifa roundtable.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

And the list of left-wing billionaires funding these anti-American pressure campaigns against Trump continues to grow. A new report from The Washington Free Beacon says that MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, funneled millions of dollars into highly questionable left-wing nonprofit networks fueling organized chaos.

Key details from the report:

MacKenzie Scott disclosed sending at least $5 million in a new round of donations to the Solidaire Network, on top of a $10 million gift in 2021 via her philanthropy vehicle, Yield Giving.

Solidaire funds a network of radical anti-Israel activist groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine, both of which are under House and Senate investigation for alleged coordination with Hamas-linked activities.

Other Solidaire-backed groups include the Palestinian Youth Movement and the US Palestinian Community Network, which publicly justified Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Scott's grants are unrestricted, allowing recipients to spend funds freely. Solidaire used this flexibility to finance campaigns promoting "Palestinian liberation," campus protests, and direct-action activism, including efforts to block U.S. military logistics supporting Israel.

Funding was often routed through fiscal sponsors such as WESPAC Foundation and Tides Foundation, structures that have drawn scrutiny from Republican lawmakers investigating possible links to extremist groups.

Scott's cumulative charitable giving has reached roughly $26 billion since 2019, surpassing the lifetime donations of George Soros, and placing her at the center of growing political controversy over billionaire-funded activist networks.

Democratic billionaire kings and queens weaponizing their NGO empires against Trump is nothing new. But now, the average American is beginning to understand firsthand that many of the riots and protests are manufactured chaos funded by left-wing billionaires - and before DOGE nuked USAID, partially funded by taxpayers.

From here on out, every protest should be questioned: was it organic, or was it funded and engineered? That shift in perception effectively strips Democrats of the ability to manufacture another nationwide BLM-style riot without immediate public skepticism.

