China Rejects 'Groundless' Charge Of Military Involvement In Ukraine

A day after President Zelensky announced Ukraine's military has captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk, China says that is investigating and looking to verify the information.

"China is verifying the information with the Ukrainian side," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a press briefing in Beijing. "Let me stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict, and in particular avoid participation in any party's military operations," he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

The United States reacted by saying it demonstrates further that China is a "major enabler" of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a new State Dept. statement.

Beijing is not happy with some new assertions of Zelensky wherein he claimed that hundreds of Chinese citizens are fighting on behalf of Russia:

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he was willing to exchange the two prisoners of war for Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia. Without providing evidence, Zelenskyy said officials in Beijing were aware of Russia’s campaign to recruit Chinese mercenaries. He stopped short of saying the Chinese government authorized the mercenaries’ involvement in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said Ukraine has the last names and passport data for 155 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian army and that “we believe that there are many more of them.” He shared with journalists documents listing names, passport numbers and personal details of the alleged Chinese recruits, including when they arrived in Russia for military training and departed for service; the AP has not independently verified the documents.

China has played a "constructive role in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis," the Chinese foreign ministry statement continued. It rejects accusations that it is facilitating or encouraging the movement of Chinese citizens into Russian military ranks as "groundless".

Zelensky had charged in an initial Tuesday statement, "Russia’s involvement of China in this war in Europe, directly or indirectly, is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting."

China has long supplied Russia's military-industrial sector with 'dual purpose' goods which are crucial in the production of military equipment. For this reason Zelensky has in the recent past suggested there's an 'axis' conspiring against Ukraine, turning the conflict into a global war. He's also named Iran and North Korea.

Last week NYT "revealed" the massive command center in Germany, built and operated by the USA, from where US Generals and Government officials have been running the war in Ukraine for the last three plus years.

BUT those two Chinese guys Zelensky "caught"... pic.twitter.com/oT48fDSuBc — Alex Christoforou (@AXChristoforou) April 9, 2025

The past six months has seen many headlines focused on the presence of North Korean soldiers within the Russian military's ranks, and some have been killed or captured, but the question of Chinese participation remains an open one.

There has been some evidence over the past year suggesting there are indeed at least small numbers Chinese nationals fighting on behalf of Russia. But now it seems Zelensky is touting 'proof' in the form of Chinese POWs. Beijing is unlikely to confirm or deny.