print-icon
print-icon

Communist Cuba Plunges Into Power Blackout Hell

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Cuba's ongoing power crisis, plunging more than 10 million people into darkness, serves as a stark reminder of the systemic failures of the repressive communist dictatorship in the Caribbean island struggling with imploding infrastructure, economic turmoil, and natural disasters.

"At around 8:15 p.m. tonight, a failure at the Diezmero substation caused a significant loss of generation in the west of Cuba and with it the failure of the National Electric System," Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines wrote in a post on X late Friday night. 

By Saturday morning, Cuba's grid operator, UNE, stated that only 225 MW—less than 10% of total demand—was available to supply critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, food centers, and water supply systems, leaving much of the island without power. UNE didn't provide a timeline on when power generation capacity would return to 100%.

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on X that government agencies are quickly working to restore power across the island. 

Most Cubans outside the capital, Havana, have been living under months and months of rolling power blackouts.

In October, November, and December, the island's grid suffered a major blackout:

UNE officials told Reuters that the latest grid failure originated from an aging transmission line at a substation in Havana, which shorted and triggered a series of failures that ultimately shut down power generation islandwide.

Cuba's long list of problems—rolling blackouts, food, fuel, and medicine shortages, and the overall chaos plaguing the island—serves as a stark reality that America's Democratic Party conveniently ignores when discussing the actual consequences of communism. 

CC AoC and the other socialists... 

Loading...