Cuba Depletes Fuel As Blackouts Worsen, Putting Havana's Communists Under Pressure Ahead Of U.S. Talks

Today's news cycle centers on President Donald Trump's summit and state banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with early messaging from both sides pointing to a constructive first day. Once Trump concludes his China trip, if a peace deal emerges to de-escalate the Iran conflict - likely with Beijing leaning on Tehran to reopen the Hormuz chokepoint - the Trump administration's attention may quickly pivot to the next pressure point: Communist-controlled Cuba.

As of mid-week, Cuba's energy crisis has worsened and likely reached a breaking point, with Cuban Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy warning on state media that the island nation has run out of fuel for diesel generators, and blackouts now extend up to 22 hours per day in parts of the Havana metro area.

"The sum of the different types of fuel: crude oil, fuel oil, of which we have absolutely none; diesel, of which we have absolutely none … the only thing we have is gas from our wells, where production has grown," De la O Levy told the BBC.

The ongoing power grid crisis follows a months-long U.S. fuel blockade that has choked off oil imports, including supplies previously sourced from Venezuela and elsewhere.

Overnight, reports indicated that protests broke out in Communist-controlled Havana, with hundreds in the streets shouting, "Turn on the lights."

The Trump administration says it is prepared to provide $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance if Havana permits it, while also pressing for political reforms, according to the State Department.

Related:

"The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical life-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance," the statement said.

On Tuesday, ahead of Trump's visit to China, he wrote on Truth Social that "Cuba is a failed country and is heading in one direction - down - while they're asking for help and we are going to talk!"

Protests broke out across the Cuban capital of Havana as the city confronted its worst rolling blackouts in decades amid a U.S. blockade that has starved the island of fuel https://t.co/EDhaEqxJFR pic.twitter.com/R6301DXmNi — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2026

⚠️⚠️La Habana arde en protesta esta noche… imágenes de Lawton y Dolores que me envían con este mensaje:



“Hola Jorge, imágenes de calle Lawton y Dolores ahora mismo” pic.twitter.com/4Qq4mn282t — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@MagJorgeCastro) May 14, 2026

All in all, the messaging from the Trump administration and the current state of affairs in collapsed Cuba suggest Havana will soon be at the center of the news cycle.

The Trump administration is certainly trying to accomplish a lot in sprint fashion this year ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. From Venezuela and cleaning up the Western Hemisphere to Iran and the Hormuz chokepoint, it appears the push to protect the empire, rewire energy flows, and ensure dollar dominance is in full effect.