"Cut Juice To Ruling Class": Left-Wing Militants Claim Grid Attack On Berlin 

The deep state publication The Atlantic was correct when it recently wrote, "Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise," given the political assassination of Charlie Kirk in the US and the protest industrial complex that has sparked riots and chaos last year and in recent years. This alarming pattern can only be described as a color-revolution-style operation, backed by unhinged Democrats and their billionaire-funded NGO universe, aimed at President Trump and the America First movement.

The rise of left-wing chaos was highlighted by the Trump administration's decision last fall to label Antifa a terrorist organization. The group of purple-haired Marxists, often portrayed as a decentralized organization, appears far less decentralized than previously believed, with servers and other communications infrastructure operating across the West to enable coordination.

Context matters because left-wing terrorism is not going away. In fact, as long as populists and President Trump continue to gain power across the West, these groups will continue their pressure campaigns.

Which brings us across the Atlantic to Germany this Monday morning. In recent days, left-wing radicals from Vulkangruppe, also known as the Volcano Group, attacked parts of the power grid in Berlin, triggering a blackout that affected roughly 35,000 homes and 1,900 businesses.

The Guardian obtained a 2,500-word pamphlet allegedly from the group that described the grid attack as an effort to "cut the juice to the ruling class."

Vulkangruppe condemned a "greed for energy" driven by fossil fuel power plants, calling the attack "action in the public interest" and an "act of self-defence and international solidarity with all those who protect the earth and life."

Yet this kind of attack on the power grid, which could be classified as ecoterrorism, is nothing new for the group. Vulkangruppe has previously sabotaged power infrastructure, including actions that temporarily paralyzed the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in 2021, followed by another attack in March 2024.

Die als linksextremistisch eingestufte "Vulkangruppe" hat sich zu einem "Anschlag auf die Stromversorgung" nahe der Tesla-Fabrik bei Berlin als Protest gegen den US-Autobauer bekannt. "Wir haben heute Tesla sabotiert", heißt es in einem Schreiben der Gruppe. Die Brandenburger… pic.twitter.com/hY1frVApoA — Tobi Mülhauser 🍕 (@iamtobi) March 5, 2024

"We are contributing to our own surveillance, and it is comprehensive. The tech corporations are in the hands of men with power, which we give them," the group said. "One day we will simply sit before bright screens or dead machines while dying ourselves of thirst and hunger."

Berlin's mayor, Kai Wegner, was quoted by The Guardian as saying he was convinced the power grid blackout had a political motive, while security analysts warned about far-left extremism.

"It is unacceptable that left-wing extremists are once again openly attacking our electricity grid and thereby endangering human lives," Wegner told reporters during a press conference.

To European politicians: Perhaps try proper governing instead of supporting all things left-wing.