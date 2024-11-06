Dave Smith: Will Trump Be Able To End The War In Ukraine?

At a recent pre-election speaking and podcast event, comedian and Libertarian political commentator Dave Smith expressed his view that it is very realistic that the next President Donald Trump could successfully negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

Smith's view is optimistic, as he articulated that he believes Trump's expressed desire to end wars in Ukraine and Gaza is genuine. But Smith also laid out that much depends on who Trump puts around him in top national security positions. Below is the hard-hitting segment featuring the prominent commentator addressing the question: will Trump be able to end the war in Ukraine?

PBD: Will Trump be able to end the war in Ukraine?



Dave Smith: Yes, If he listens to Tucker Carlson, Bobby Kennedy, and Vivek Ramaswamy, but not if he picks Mike Pompeo, Liz Cheney’s pick for Defense Secretary, or John Bolton, Hillary Clinton’s pick for National Security Advisor pic.twitter.com/1f5kQZQEW4 — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) November 6, 2024

Below are Dave Smith's words from the segment on Trump and Ukraine below [emphasis ZH]...

"Why the hell are we even expanding our military alliance to Ukraine? And listen, Donald Trump always says that the war 'never would have happened if I was president, and I would negotiate an end to this.'

And I gotta say I think he's right about that. I don't think the war would have happened if he was president - I think he will negotiate an end to it.

I don't think he's right that Hamas wouldn't have attacked Israel if he was president - that seems kind of ridiculous to me. But he's right: the Ukraine war could be over tomorrow if American wanted to negotiated a peace to it.

Vladimir Putin has been trying to the entire time...

Well the question becomes who does Donald Trump put around him? If Donald Trump puts Mike Pompeo, aka Liz Cheney's pick for Defense Secretary... if he puts John Bolton, aka Hillary Clinton's pick for national security adviser - then maybe not, maybe it doesn't happen.

But if he listens to Tucker Carlson, and 'Bobby' Kennedy, and Vivek Ramaswamy, and all the smart people around him - then yes, he could negotiate an end to that war."

Image source: Reason

* * *

Indeed, the question ultimately becomes: will Trump really keep the 'swamp' out of his administration this time around? We hope so.