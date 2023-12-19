print-icon
Eagle Pass, Texas "Completely Overrun" With Illegals As Encounters Hit New Records 

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023 - 05:20 PM

The Biden administration's southern border crisis worsens by the day. New figures from Fox News field reporter Bill Melugin show US Customs and Border Protection encounters on the border in the last 24 hours have smashed a new record high. 

"Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded," Melugin wrote in a post on 'free speech' platform X. 

He continued:

"The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass and they do not count in the numbers until they are put into the computers. The official numbers yesterday include over 11,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants and more than 1,600 migrants encountered at CBP ports of entry. This breaks the record of 12,000 encounters that was set just two weeks ago."

Melugin posted images showing Eagle Pass, Texas, "is completely overrun with mass illegal crossings." 

A video posted by the journo shows a staging area near the border with thousands of illegal migrants. 

"This admin is allowing the border patrol to be pushed to a breaking point..CBP sources on the ground..say this is an unmitigated disaster," US Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. wrote on X. 

New shocking stats and a video of Eagle Pass being overrun came right after CBP halted freight train activity on two railway bridges connecting Texas and Mexico. 

If it weren't for Elon Musk's X, leftist corporate media outlets and the Biden administration would have covered up the worsening border crisis via a mass censorship campaign. This is why Democrats are freaking out because they no longer have control of the news cycle narrative. 

