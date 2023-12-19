Eagle Pass, Texas "Completely Overrun" With Illegals As Encounters Hit New Records 

The Biden administration's southern border crisis worsens by the day. New figures from Fox News field reporter Bill Melugin show US Customs and Border Protection encounters on the border in the last 24 hours have smashed a new record high.

"Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded," Melugin wrote in a post on 'free speech' platform X.

JUST IN - US border agents are calling this the "worst day we've ever seen" in terms of illegal border crossings. - Fox



pic.twitter.com/6kzJaU4jNj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 19, 2023

He continued:

"The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass and they do not count in the numbers until they are put into the computers. The official numbers yesterday include over 11,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants and more than 1,600 migrants encountered at CBP ports of entry. This breaks the record of 12,000 encounters that was set just two weeks ago."

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded. The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Melugin posted images showing Eagle Pass, Texas, "is completely overrun with mass illegal crossings."

NEW: As Eagle Pass, TX is completely overrun with mass illegal crossings, so too, is Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector, which saw over 3,000 known illegal crossings yesterday. This is the scene in Lukeville, AZ this morning where hundreds from around the globe crossed illegally. pic.twitter.com/dvWBYd0NV5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

A video posted by the journo shows a staging area near the border with thousands of illegal migrants.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

"This admin is allowing the border patrol to be pushed to a breaking point..CBP sources on the ground..say this is an unmitigated disaster," US Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. wrote on X.

.@GriffJenkins: "..this admin is allowing the border patrol to be pushed to a breaking point..CBP sources on the ground..say this is an unmitigated disaster."



Today in Eagle Pass:

🔓CBP outnumbered 200-1

🔓5,300 in custody

🔓4,500 being transported/processed

🔓260% over capacity pic.twitter.com/PXOlhXpvE8 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) December 19, 2023

New shocking stats and a video of Eagle Pass being overrun came right after CBP halted freight train activity on two railway bridges connecting Texas and Mexico.

If it weren't for Elon Musk's X, leftist corporate media outlets and the Biden administration would have covered up the worsening border crisis via a mass censorship campaign. This is why Democrats are freaking out because they no longer have control of the news cycle narrative.