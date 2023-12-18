US Customs Halts Railway Operations At Two Bridges In Texas Amid Biden's Border Crisis

On Monday, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) halted freight train activity on two railway bridges connecting Texas and Mexico. Smuggling organizations have rounded up tens of thousands of migrants, if not more, like cattle and packed them on train cars in Mexico as the best mode of transportation to the US southern border.

Fox News first reported CBP officials suspended operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, at 0800 local time Monday.

"CBP is continuing to surge all available resources to safely process migrants in response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals. After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities. "Beginning December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM local time, CBP's Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. "We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™ and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. "Over the past several weeks, CBP has made a number of operational adjustments in order to maximize our ability to respond, process, and enforce consequences. In Eagle Pass, vehicular processing remains suspended at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1. In San Diego, California, San Ysidro's Pedestrian West operations remain suspended. In Lukeville, Arizona, the Lukeville Port of Entry remains closed. Members of the traveling public can check operational status, including Port of Entry wait times here." -CBP

Readers are all too familiar with pictures and videos on X showing migrants packed on freight trains like cattle.

Griff Jenkins reports “tens of thousands of migrants” in Mexico 3 hours south of the Piedras Negras border crossing of Texas.



Many migrants are on the train or waiting for the next one.



Most of these people will soon enter the US illegally.pic.twitter.com/ZApFArTj0H — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2023

“After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains …” in broad daylight https://t.co/pfp9Nv5DMe — Donnie (@OhhDonnie) December 18, 2023

Guanajuato: Another train full of migrants without any background check or processing in Mexico departed this morning. One major route leads to Juarez/El Paso Texas , how do I know they don't process everyone in Mexico ? 2022 I hired 30 immigrants from Haiti in Mexico None of… pic.twitter.com/sXxPzDPwVC — A.H.E🇺🇸✝️🧾 (@MAGAglobal) December 18, 2023

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, responded to CBP's closure of the two railway crossings:

"The crisis at our border is seriously affecting legitimate trade. This year alone, vehicle and rail operations have been suspended at multiple ports of entry due to an overwhelming number of migrants, worsening delays for truck drivers transporting goods and costing our economy millions."

Cuellar joins a growing number of lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, who are absolutely fed up with the Biden administration's disastrous open southern border policies that have led to an invasion of illegal migrants by the millions.

Even though Biden officials have promised they're doing more to secure the border, within the last few weeks, there have been reports of 12,000 migrant encounters in a single day, breaking daily records.

Thousands of single adult men — from Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, and Egypt, along with countries in the Middle East and Asia — are illegally crossing the southern border every single day.



This is the reality of Biden's border crisis. pic.twitter.com/R4OWaTESCO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

Credit must be given to Elon Musk for his purchase of X and turning it 'free' because if he did not, then three-letter government agencies and leftist purple-hair censorship staff would've covered up the border crisis ahead of the election cycle.