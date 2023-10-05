El Chapo's Sons Allegedly Ban Fentanyl Production In Northern Mexico

Large roadside banners have appeared on bridges in northern Mexico that state the Sinaloa Cartel has banned fentanyl production and sales. The banner was signed with the words "Los Chapitos," the sons of ex-Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. This comes as US authorities are increasing pressure on Mexico to take action against drug cartels flooding the US with fentanyl, which has sparked the worst drug crisis this country has ever seen.

According to X user "Michelle Rivera," the banner reads: "In Sinaloa, the sale, manufacture, transportation or any type of business that involves the substance known as fentanyl is strictly prohibited, including the sale of chemicals for its production."

Rivera said, "Narcomantas allegedly signed by the criminal group "Los Chapitos" were placed in various points throughout the State."

She added: "They also assure that they have never been related to the fentanyl business "Depend on the consequences" they warn."

It's unclear if the Sinaloa Cartel, which Guzman's sons now run after their father was extradited to the US in 2017, fastened the banners to bridges and overpasses.

The Telegraph noted, "The banners appeared at a time when US authorities are ramping up pressure on Mexico to take action against crime groups involved in fentanyl production" amid yet another year drug overdoses in the US are expected to reach another record.

Leo Silva, a former US Drug Enforcement Administration agent who worked in Mexico, said the Los Chapitos are trying to shift blame for the fentanyl production that floods the US. She said, "Coupled with the extradition of one of the brothers, it's a ploy to take the heat off of them," adding, "I don't see them stopping production."

It remains to be seen if Los Chapitos will enact such a ban across Sinaloa. But why would they if they're driven by profits and the gift of the Biden administration to keep the southern border wide open?