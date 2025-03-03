"Europe Is Falling" - Martin Armstrong Warns "That's Why They Need War" With Russia

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong is back with a new warning about war coming to Europe.

You may have seen the heated exchange between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine on Friday. If not, you should. Some of the Trump highlights are: “President Zelensky is not ready for peace. . . (Zelensky is) gambling with WWIII, and You either make a deal or we are out.”

It looks like Zelensky intentionally started a fight with Trump in the White House.

It also looks like every country in Europe is backing more war in Ukraine. And now, there is renewed talk of an EU army.

Armstrong says, “Why?"

" Because they all are facing the collapse of the European Union. The debt is just unbelievable. They never consolidated. Between Covid, Climate Change and sanctions on Russia, the German economy has shrunk . . . 3% to 5%. The economic growth (of the EU) is appalling. Europe is falling, and this is why they need war. So, they are backing Zelensky.”

In a new report released yesterday, Armstrong lays out the case why war in Europe is coming and coming soon. Armstrong points out:

“In this report, I gathered a bunch of headlines: London Financial Times, what’s the headline? ‘America is Now the Enemy of the West.’ This is why Trump is saying ‘We are out.’ Zelensky has admitted that 58% of the $350 billion the US gave him is missing. You cut the funding, and you are going to find out the truth. Trump should cut every single penny. Bring it all out. Zelensky is counting on Europe to replace the United States. This is why he’s so arrogant. . . . Trump should get the hell out of NATO–ASAP.”

So, why are all these reports coming out in the last few months about gold coming to America from Europe?

Armstrong says, “Last week, I was on the phone, and I can’t tell you how much, but when you are about to go into war, capital moves..."

"Right now, I am concerned from about May 15th on. . . . Our computer (Socrates) says Europe is going into war, and I put it into this report, Europe will lose. . . . This is why the gold is coming to America.”

Armstrong also contends you can forget about predictions of the US dollar collapsing anytime soon - it won’t.

Armstrong says, “The Euro will become extinct.”

Armstrong also predicts, “I published what the computer “Socrates” put out on Ukraine. It’s a flatline, and I have never seen that on any other country. It’s a flatline. It’s going dead. That’s it.”

Did the election of President Trump stop a thermonuclear exchange with Russia?

Armstrong says, “Absolutely! You had Dick Cheney endorsing Kamala. . . . Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were on the J6 Committee. Both of them are Neocons. Adam Kinzinger said ‘We could defeat Russia in three days.’ They put out nothing but propaganda all the time.”

There is much more in the 70-minute in-depth interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Martin Armstrong as he gives his analysis on war coming to the EU, which ties into Armstrong’s new report called “The Neocon Coup of Europe – Why Zelensky does not want Peace,” for 3.1.25.

* * *

To Donate to USAWatchdog.com click here

There is free information, analysis and articles on ArmstrongEconomics.com. The latest Armstrong report called “The Neocon Coup of Europe,” can be found here.