'Everybody Wants A Deal': Trump Presses Netanyahu On Gaza Peace In 4th WH Visit

President Trump is once again hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, in order to mull the US president's Gaza peace proposal amid mounting support among Western nations for Palestinian statehood. It remains that of course neither Washington nor Israel is on board with such recognition, but Trump has wanted to see a swift resolution as the war approaches its two-year mark next week.

This will be Netanyahu's fourth White House visit since Trump returned to office in January. Despite the red carpet constantly being rolled out for him in Washington, he faces growing international isolation, especially in Europe.

During his last Friday speech before the UN General Assembly in New York, he lashed out at the leaders of France, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, and other countries for "unconditionally" recognizing a Palestinian state. At the same time he thanked America for its firm pro-Israel stance.

But Trump is optimistic that a deal with Hamas to secure the release of all hostages can be salvaged. He told Reuters on Sunday that he hopes to gain Netanyahu's support for a peace framework that would end the conflict in Gaza. "We're getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too," Trump said in a phone interview. "Everybody wants to make the deal."

Via Reuters

Regional powers have reportedly been involved, including including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt - in planning and backing the agreement, which is crucial for its chances of success.

"It’s called peace in the Middle East - more than Gaza. Gaza is part of it, but it’s peace in the Middle East," Trump said. Per the published schedule for Monday:

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 p.m. in Israel), when Trump will greet Netanyahu, according to the itinerary. The two men will then hold a meeting and sit for a meal together, followed by the press conference, scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has previewed to reporters that "both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy." But it seems this conversation is only being had with one side, given no signs of direct Hamas involvement in these discussions.

The reality is that this month's Israeli attack on Hamas officials in Doha was likely the straw that broke the camel's back in terms of ending the possibility of negotiations. Hamas says its negotiating team was lured to Qatar precisely with the promise of a new deal on the horizon, only to be attacked in a brazen Israeli operation, leaving five dead, as as well as a Qatari security guard.

So despite Trump's optimism for the future, chances aren't great, also at a time the IDF is pursuing the total takeover of Gaza City.

Hamas has meanwhile made clear that it won't negotiate its own demise, while also wanting a full Israeli military withdrawal before all remaining hostages are released, but Netanyahu is still pledging to not end IDF operations until the complete eradication of Hamas is realized.

Trump reportedly wants to see an immediate halt to all military operations, but will Israel comply? Will Hamas comply? Both seem remain locked in a zero sum fight at this point, so it seems increasingly unlikely.

Earlier, we previewed the president's 21-point plan for ending the Gaza war, which was first revealed over the weekend in Israeli media sources.