The Great Simmering In The West

Authored by J.B.Shurk via AmericanThinker.com,

People all over the world are worried about the future. While regional wars continue to fester, the prospect of global war weighs heavily on many. However, likely belligerents are not all foreign aggressors. Nearly a century of globalization has erected a web of clunky international institutions that wield tremendous power while disregarding sovereign borders. Concomitantly, mass immigration has transformed once-homogenous national populations into stews of many competing cultures and religions. Battle lines forming inside nations are more serious than those forming among them.

Self-described “futurists” such as Bill Gates and Yuval Harari believe that artificial intelligence will soon replace most humans in the workforce and that a small cadre of global “elites” must centrally manage humanity’s transition to general “uselessness.” With A.I. entities independently running machines and becoming exponentially smarter and more competent in their tasks, entire industries will transition from human to synthetic labor until all industry surrenders to A.I.

As emerging robotics programs have demonstrated, no profession will be immune to the next generations of A.I.-equipped machines. Robots will pick the fields, police the streets, and perform complex medical surgeries. A.I. can already write legal briefs that pass muster and screenplays that are at least as interesting as anything Hollywood produces these days. Engineers, architects, and chemists are competing against machines that can process a thousand lifetimes of computations before their human counterparts finish morning coffee.

Men such as Gates and Harari see this future galloping toward us and view its implications as self-evident. As human producers are replaced, human “value” will dwindle.

No longer sustaining even a fraction of their cost through their own labor, human beings will become extraneous to the creation of wealth and permanent drains on the global State.

The task of the global State, in turn, will be to construct a system capable of selecting a small number of “elites” to oversee the system from one generation to the next, while maintaining control over a rump of “useless eaters” permitted to live in State-designed shelters and survive on State-allocated rations. For those parts of the population not chosen to live as wards of the State, life will be hard. War, famine, and disease will make survival difficult. Those struggles, combined with global programs discouraging childbirth and exacerbating infertility, will induce a Malthusian “solution,” in which much of the world simply dies off.

This is a dark vision. No matter how much globalist “elites” paint this future as “progress,” it is nothing less than a carefully planned planetary genocide. As with all terrible genocides, it targets not just the human body, but also the human mind and soul. It means to wear down the “useless eaters” until they hate themselves and pity their tormentors for having to put up with them.

Have you read about any of the heartbreaking stories involving vulnerable individuals who have been encouraged to commit suicide by taking advantage of Canada’s legalized “Medical Assistance in Dying”? Often patients’ only ailments are loneliness and depression. Before they die, many apologize for being burdens on society. The Canadian government has the gall to applaud victims for their selflessness! Eighty years after the Nazis summarily executed the physically and mentally disabled for being “drains” on the State, the Canadian government lacks the requisite historical literacy to feel shame!

Yet the Canadian government is hardly alone in embracing policies that deny the innate value of human life. All Western nations have been busy cultivating a culture of death. Abortion, once considered the unlawful taking of a life and morally condemnable, is celebrated as some kind of twisted civil right that empowers the strong to kill the weak. Transgenderism, a mental illness that indulges self-hatred, has mutated from a rare psychological condition into a euphoric movement with fashionable promoters intent on silencing worried parents, hypnotizing medical professionals, and grooming children toward a depressing future involving castration and bodily mutilation. Young people — particularly women — are encouraged to forgo families and concentrate on professional careers.

Marriage is demeaned as a “patriarchal” and “homophobic” institution of the past. Monogamy is ridiculed as unnatural, while promiscuity is encouraged. Having children is criticized as a “selfish” act that will only exacerbate man-made (i.e., fake) “climate change.” Central bank–engineered inflation has made the cost of rearing a child so exorbitant that even healthy married couples often put off parenthood until it’s too late.

Under the mutually reinforcing guises of protecting civil rights, advancing feminism, protecting the environment, and dismantling forms of oppression, the West has ushered in a disorienting era in which biological reality, marriage, motherhood, parenthood, and the family unit are under sustained attack.

The devastating results of such policies were entirely predictable. Birth rates have plummeted. The Sexual Revolution fundamentally reoriented Western culture away from values that promote and cherish life. Government welfare programs are now insolvent and headed toward total financial ruin because the youngest generations are too small to support the oldest. If planetary depopulation was the goal, post-WWII Western globalists mostly succeeded in crippling their own nations.

A century-long experiment that has undermined family values and extolled a hedonistic culture of death has made Western nations much weaker today. Rather than admit failure, the same Western globalists have chosen to flood their nations with millions of foreigners to make up for crushing population loss. In order to “fix” one colossal mess of their own making, they have simply created another.

Even so-called “conservatives” have spent the last several decades ignoring immigration laws and defending the resettlement of tens of millions of foreigners. A number of years back, George Will caught my attention during a segment on Fox News when he scolded Americans who are fed up with illegal immigration by warning them that their Social Security retirement checks would dry up unless the government aided and abetted criminal aliens on a massive scale.

The moral vacuity of Will’s argument was astonishing. Since the days of FDR’s dramatic expansion of the welfare state, freedom-minded Americans have long resisted government entitlement programs that tax personal income and redistribute those taxes to other citizens. Such programs have pushed America toward a form of soft socialism and prevented workers from keeping their own hard earned money to spend or invest as they see fit. Decades of higher taxes have left most Americans dependent on some form of government welfare.

Will effectively told conservatives that if they ever wanted to see a dime from all the earned income confiscated in the form of entitlement taxes over their lifetimes, their only answer is to welcome illegal aliens with open arms. In other words, to save socialism, we must destroy America with open borders! No wonder freedom-minded Americans no longer listen to George Will.

For much of the last century, this noxious brand of Establishment “conservatism” has infected Western politics. Whatever monstrosity the political left constructs today, “ruling class conservatives” work breathlessly to conserve tomorrow. The West’s collapse has been a bipartisan effort. That’s why lowly citizens in America, Britain, Holland, France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere no longer see competing political parties. They recognize one Establishment Uniparty working against them.

That’s bad news for Western “elites.” They have built a miserable world in which pornography, social media voyeurism, and online “likes” have replaced individual purpose, real relationships, and growing families. National pride and cultural traditions have given way to open borders and contradictory multiculturalism. Despite decades of technological abundance, the future still looks bleak and dangerous. “Art” is all the same because “artists” and “intellectuals” have been conditioned to think and say the same things.

In this great simmering throughout the West, most citizens have no interest in fighting foreign wars. Their bubbling anger faces one direction: toward domineering, destructive, and unrepentant “elites.”

* * *

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.