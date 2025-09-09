Greta Thunberg's Gaza-Bound Flotilla Boat Fire Sparks Narrative Battle

Greta Thunberg's flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, was allegedly struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, according to its organizers. Tunisian authorities, however, rejected the drone narrative, suggesting instead that a cigarette may have sparked the fire.

More footage from Family boat’s CCTV confirming the drone strike. pic.twitter.com/XZUydsapXd — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 9, 2025

Organizers with the Global Sumud Flotilla claimed the drone strike targeted the "Family Boat," a Portuguese-flagged vessel sailing in Tunisian waters and carrying members of the flotilla's Steering Committee.

First footage reveals the damage to the Family vessel after it was struck by a drone at 11:45pm. pic.twitter.com/FpjUg9bjNs — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 9, 2025

"A drone came right above it released a bomb and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone is okay…they have bombed a boat once again with civilians on it, in Tunisian territory," activist Yasemin Acar wrote on X.

Activist Yasemin Acar reporting after the attack on the @GlobalSumudFlot:



“A drone came right above it released a bomb and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone is okay…they have bombed a boat once again with civilians on it, in Tunisian territory” pic.twitter.com/fxi8BHdXzw — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 8, 2025

The incident highlights competing narratives: activist organizers framing the event as an attack, while Tunisian officials downplayed the incident, merely attributing the fire to accidental causes.

Anyone want to tell Greta?

was a battery fire. Lithium batteries and salt water do not mix. pic.twitter.com/mNIwx27PD5 — Wut/da/wold (@wutdawold1) September 9, 2025

A spokesperson for Tunisia's national guard said an investigation is "ongoing" into the incident. He said there were "no drones detected" in the area, adding these reports are "completely unfounded."

"According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said," Houcem Eddine Jebabli added, suggesting that a cigarette might have caused the fire.

Recall, the small North African nation on the Mediterranean has a history of political instability, including episodes during the 2010 Arab Spring color revolutions. U.S.-based social media platforms were widely assessed to have played an integral role as major catalysts for pro-democracy movements by enabling organization, information dissemination, and cross-regional connectivity.

Thunberg's role as a high-profile climate activist has been leveraged by globalists to mobilize younger demographics (read here). This mobilization, while framed as climate activism, can function as a vector for shaping political discourse and, in some cases, generating societal uprisings.

Which leaves us with the events that immediately followed the alleged drone strike on Thunberg's flotilla.

After the drone strike on our main boat “Family,” crowds in Tunisia gathered at the port in force to condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/veVUmGUm53 — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 9, 2025

Ce soir, 2h du matin, au port de Tunis après qu’un bateau de la flottille ait été attaqué : la détermination est puissante !



Rien ne pourra éteindre les voix de la paix ni l’élan de solidarité international✌️



Nos bateaux partiront pour #gaza ! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/OCFQq0VHkm — Marie Mesmeur (@MarieMesmeur) September 9, 2025

Things that make you go hmm.