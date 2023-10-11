Hamas Leader Calls For Global Muslim Uprising In 'Day Of Rage' On Friday, Report Says 

A screenshot of a video on X (first posted on YouTube) shows Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, who allegedly called on Muslims earlier this week to unleash a 'Day of Rage' on Friday.

X user "Brother Rachid," a former Muslim, now a follower of Christ, has been the first to share the contents of Mashal's speech. He outlined the key points:

To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it "the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood", he said this will send a message of rage to Zionists and to Americ He asked for financial help from all Muslims around the world; to help with their money, he called it "Financial Jihad". He asked Muslims to give to the fighters of Gaza in order to compensate them for the destruction He asked political pressure, from Muslim leaders and Muslim nations, to stop Israel's military invasion of Gaza The most important thing: He asked all Muslims around the world to carry Jihad by their souls; to fight and be martyrs for Al-Aqsa. He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means. He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spell their blood on the land of Palestine.

The 'final words' of Mashal's speech included, "Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine," according to Brother Rachid.

In a separate post, Brother Rachid provided his analysis based on Mashal's speech:

Predict possible terrorist attacks next Friday (or even before), in European countries and the U.S. against Jewish targets, and also American targets I predict protests, in Muslim countries and in western countries, led by Islamists showing rage by acts of violence and destruction I predict possible attacks against Americans and Jews in some of the Muslim countries I predict no one will show up at the borders of Israel to carry Jihad

The possibility that Khaled Mashal's threat is real should concern Western countries.

Maybe the threat is real: New York City was placed on "high alert" Tuesday by New York Mayor Eric Adams, who urged citizens not to "underestimate" the threat from lone-wolf terrorists whom Hamas has radicalized.

The FBI has released this message...

Meanwhile, Illinois Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller told X users:

"Americans must remain vigilant and prepared to defend ourselves and our families since Joe Biden has opened our southern border and we have no idea who has crossed into our country. "The Second Amendment is the great safeguard of liberty & security. Never give up your 2A rights."

All of this comes as President Biden and Democrats have attempted to strip away the Second Amendment from law-abiding citizens while flooding the nation with millions of illegals from around the world.

Gun Owners of America noted earlier this week, "Politicians who push gun control should realize that their actions will only empower criminals and terrorists."

The announcement by NYC and NYC FBI to be extra vigilant for threats is an ominous sign.