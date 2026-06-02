Oil Spikes As Iran Denies Progress Despite Hasty Lebanon Truce: US Talks Halted For 'At Least A Few Days'

Summary:

Washington has seen the Lebanon partial truce as opportunity enough to press forward on broader talks, with Trump saying he expects a broader Iran deal "over the next week".

with Trump saying he expects a broader Iran deal "over the next week". But Fars denies this Tuesday: "exchange of messages between Iran & the US has been stopped for at least a few days" on MOU .

. In Lebanon, "While the ceasefire appears to be largely holding, there was further violence overnight," reports BBC, with more dead & wounded on both sides.

US announces new Iran agreement/ceasefire extension by June 7?

Yes 14% · No 87%

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Iran Denies Progress, Halt in Talks Still in Effect

State media has belatedly responded to Trump's Monday claim that talks between the US and Iran are back on. Trump has even said Tuesday that he expects an agreement for an extended ceasefire to take place "over the next week" - along with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"An informed source says that the exchange of messages between Iran and the US has been stopped for at least a few days for what is called the initial memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington," Fars reports. So this is Iran in effect saying 'not so fast' - as it seeks to 'hold the cards' and maintain some leverage. Trump has not indicated a willingness to resume bombing the Islamic Republic, but his patience has seemed to be wearing thin over the last several days, as the White House is boxed in to only choosing among several 'bad options' in the wake of launching a war of choice 95 days ago.

Oil spikes on the negative news from Tehran, extends:

And more confirmation via newswires:

An Iranian source says there is currently no message exchange with the U.S., contradicting claims of ongoing progress. The source reports talks on an initial understanding have stalled for several days. It also noted Iran’s last communication with Washington concerned Lebanon and drew international attention, despite President Trump stating negotiations are advancing rapidly.

Latest on the Lebanon front:

"American sources for AI Hadath: Proposal for a 60-day plan during which Israel withdraws gradually from southern Lebanon": AI Hadath reports.

"Negotiations propose the deployment of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon after Israel's withdrawal."

"Lebanon seeks to resolve Hezbollah's weapons file politically, but after Israel's complete withdrawal."

Lebanon Fighting Persists Amid Nominal Ceasefire

Various regional and international reports have documented serious ongoing fighting in Lebanon, despite President Trump the day prior having declared that the shooting will cease and that Hezbollah and Israel were forging a limited ceasefire. Trump had said of both sides that "they agreed that all shooting will stop" - after Iran announcing it had suspended peace talks with the US over Israeli military action in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did affirm he would adhere to the agreement, and reports say that planned new airstrikes on Beirut were called off, but he also warned the attacks on the capital would go ahead "if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians" - and that forces in the south would continue operating.

BBC has freshly written that "While the ceasefire appears to be largely holding, there was further violence overnight." The same report details:

Hezbollah said its fighters had targeted Israeli tanks in the southern Lebanese towns of Haddatha and Bayada with missiles and shells. The Israeli military said it had intercepted two projectiles that had been fired from Lebanon in the early hours of Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on several southern areas and said a "very violent" explosion from a large-scale demolition rocked the town of Debbine.

Tuesday has witnessed some ongoing attacks on south Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah drone attacks on Israeli troop positions, wounding some. According to some of the latest from Al Jazeera:

Israeli forces have carried out multiple air raids on the city of Nabatieh, one of the largest in southern Lebanon, our colleagues on the ground report. The city, a strategic hub for Hezbollah, has been encircled by Israeli forces in recent days as troops continue pushing north. Israeli attacks were also reported across the wider Nabatieh district as Israel deepens its occupation of surrounding areas. Drones hit the towns of Kafr Sir and Aabba, while a strike targeted the road leading to Houmine al-Fawqa. The outskirts of Yahmour al-Shaqif were also hit.

There's also been a lot of explosions in the southern city of Tyre, with Israeli jets active in the airspace above on Tuesday. And rescuers have recovered six bodies from another town, with Lebanese civil defense agency having said in a statement: "Since yesterday evening and continuing until this morning … personnel have been carrying out search and rescue operations in a residential building that was targeted in the town of Marwaniyah – Sidon district."

#WATCH: Israel conducts strikes over south Lebanon, Hezbollah fires into northern Israel after US @POTUS @realDonaldTrump announces agreement to halt attacks that neither side has publicly accepted https://t.co/vgbtbZ2sm8 pic.twitter.com/jx5O69Knfo — Arab News (@arabnews) June 2, 2026

Hezbollah's fiber-optic drone attacks have at the same time not ceased: "Two Israeli soldiers have been wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon, the military says, describing their injuries as minor," Al Jazeera reports Tuesday. This is after "Two other Israeli soldiers were killed over the weekend, also in drone attacks, bringing to 26 the number of soldiers killed since fighting escalated three months ago. Four Israeli civilians have also been killed."

Impact of Trump's 'Steamrolling' Netanyahu in Monday Call

President Trump's angry dressing down of Netanyahu may have had very limited effect, it appears. To review, per Axios during a Monday call Trump was reportedly heard cussing at the Israeli leader and essentially 'steamrolled' him - angry over breaking the Lebanon truce and demanding that Israel's military not attack Beirut.

Trump is said to have told Netanyahu "you’re fucking crazy’" while demanding Lebanon truce: "I’m saving your ass," he also reportedly said. Iran early Monday said it halted talks with Washington because of Israel's escalation in Lebanon.

There's been some reaction from Iran to the Axios report, with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi having remarked, "In this regard, the US president’s claim of having dissuaded Netanyahu from launching a major attack on Beirut is more than a sign of Washington’s peace-seeking, it’s confirmation of America’s direct role in managing the Zionist regime’s aggressions."

How many times have they sold and resold this same story about Biden and now Trump being secretly VERY VERY mad at Netanyahu https://t.co/uGpSULbhhM — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 1, 2026

The Iranian official continued to offer Tehran's vew: "If the decision to attack the capital of an independent state can be changed with a single phone call the main question is: why did months of ceasefire violations, aggression against Lebanon, the displacement of its people, and threats to this country’s sovereignty – backed by Western political and military support – continue unabated?" he remarked.

Mark Levin rages over White House leaks of Trump-Netanyahu call...

Mark R. Levin, a close ally of both U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appears to confirm the veracity of the report earlier by Axios on today’s heated call between Trump and Netanyahu regarding peace negations with Iran as well as… pic.twitter.com/46qmYBJsJZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 2, 2026

Trump Returns to Optimism: Agreement 'Over the Next Week'

But Washington has seen the Lebanon partial truce as opportunity enough to press forward on broader talks. While there's hasn't been full confirmation from Tehran's side, Trump has declared the talks as back on:

US President Trump told ABC News he thinks he will have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz over the next week, while he also stated that a peace agreement with Iran could be better than a military victory. Trump also stated that it's not simple for both sides, but they're getting what they need to get and that he still has to get a few more points.

The very same network points on Tuesday morning:

Israeli and Hezbollah forces continued their attacks on Tuesday despite President Donald Trump's claim that the warring sides had "stopped shooting each other" after his intervention to prevent escalation on Monday. Lebanon's state-run news agency, NNA, reported three Israeli strikes in separate areas in southern Lebanon. One person was killed, NNA reported. ABC News has contacted the Israel Defense Forces to request comment.

So, once again Trump touting the likelihood of a deal to reopen Hormuz by next week seems extremely wishful and ambitious, to say the least. And we've heard all this before, and been here many times over the past 95 days of war.