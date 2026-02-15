Hillary Clinton Breaks With Party Line, Admits Mass Migration Is "Disruptive & Destabilizing"

After U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke earlier on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, where he said the U.S. and Europe "belong together" and argued for a stronger West, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who served under former President Barack Obama, appeared on a panel later that afternoon and made surprising remarks about mass migration.

Clinton participated in a panel titled, "The West-West Divide: What Remains of Common Values," and said that mass migration invasion involving millions of illegal aliens has been "destabilizing" to society.

Clinton continued:

So this debate that's going on is driven by an effort to control people, to control who we are, how we look, who we love. And I think we need to call it for what it is. There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration. It went too far. It's been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way, with secure borders that don't torture and kill people, and with a strong family structure, because it is at the base.

Hillary Clinton admits illegal immigration went too far:



“It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing.”



— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2026

Clinton's comments about how mass migration has been an utter failure probably made White House border czar Tom Homan blush. In fact, unhinged Democrats, such as the Democratic Socialists of America, are probably furious with Clinton, given her very blunt public stance on immigration policy.

In fact, if we circle back to Rubio's comments earlier in the day, he slammed "mass migration".

Let's not forget that Rubio's State Department last fall recognized that mass migration was an "existential threat" to the West and risks "undermining the stability of key American allies."

"America First" politicians are coming to their senses about the illegal alien invasion, as it was a move by globalists, NGOs, and their Democratic Party allies to install a new voting bloc and transform America into a one-party rule of left-wing kings and queens (think California).

That's why "America First" politicians and Elon Musk are pushing hard for the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to secure the integrity of elections.