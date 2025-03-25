Houthis Say New US Airstrikes Obliterated Residential Neighborhood

At this point the Pentagon has engaged in over a week of 'continuous' operations in Yemen, and Monday has seen US airstrikes pound Houthi sites across the country once again. The Houthis are now reporting that American strikes have hit a residential neighborhood, resulting in casualties.

"The rebel-controlled SABA news agency reported, citing health officials, that the US-attributed strike on a residential neighborhood in western Sanaa killed one and injured 13, including three children," says regional media.

The person killed was reportedly a senior Houthi official. Israeli media observes that "Footage released by the rebels showed the rubble of a collapsed building and pools of blood staining the gray dust covering the ground."

Aftermath of latest US strikes, via regional media.

"A building next to the collapsed structure still stood, suggesting American forces likely used a lower-yield warhead in the strike," the report continues.

The prior day, Sunday, saw the Houthis launch another ballistic missile at Israel, with the Israel Defense Forces saying it intercepted the inbound projectile. However, the IDF said the threat still caused "millions" of Israeli citizens to have to take shelter as warning sirens sounded.

"Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, the Air Force intercepted one missile launched from Yemen. The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the country’s territory," the IDF said in a Hebrew social media post.

Air traffic at Israel’s busy international Ben Gurion airport was briefly shut down due to the missile threat. This marked nearly a half-dozen Houthi missile attacks directly on Israel since the collapse of the ceasefire with Hamas.

A Saturday missile out of Yemen had disintegrated as it traveled over Saudi airspace. Such attacks could soon become daily, and the Houthis have vowed not to back down even amid the renewed American attacks.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz described in a Sunday media interview that 75% of US-flagged shipping has been forced to take the far-longer route around the southern coast of Africa due to the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea area, as opposed to the normal Suez Canal route.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has indicated on social media that its anti-Houthi operations are taking place "24/7"...

This has remained true of the majority of global shipping in general - and Egypt's revenues from the Suez have continued to crater.

The situation will likely continue and even escalate, given that last week a Houthi military statement said: "We are confronting US aggression by targeting its aircraft carrier, warships, and naval vessels, with greater escalation options if it persists."