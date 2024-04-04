"IDF At War": Israel Scrambles GPS Signal As Iran Revenge Attack Imminent

With ever-present fears, Tehran could launch a missile or drone attack against Israel to avenge the deaths of three commanders and four officers of the Iranian Armed Forces, taken out by a precision Israeli airstrike at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus earlier this week. New data suggests that GPS jamming across Israel is likely related to prudent defensive efforts to counter such an attack.

On Thursday, Reuters journalists and Tel Aviv residents said GPS service deteriorated and, in some cases, entirely disrupted as an attempt by the military to prevent guided missiles and drones from hitting critical high-value targets deep within the nation.

Many bombs, drones, and other weapons use GNSS (global navigation satellite systems) for increased accuracy. Signs of GNSS signals disrupted are more evidence Israel is on the defensive as it awaits missile attacks from Iran.

Data from the GPS interference website "GPSJAM" shows large swaths of Israel have high levels of GPS interference.

Other signs the conflict in the Middle East is broadening and entering a new dimension are reports that the Israeli military halted leave for all combat units on Thursday.

"The IDF is at war, and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements," the military told Reuters in a statement.

In a separate report, Israel's military said it was strengthening its aerial defense system with reserve soldiers:

"It was decided to increase manpower and draft reserve soldiers to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Aerial Defense Array."

This follows the deaths of some of the highest-ranking leaders in the Quds Force, who were in charge of Iran's covert intelligence and military operations across Syria and Lebanon on Monday. The strike was among the deadliest for the Iranian military in years (read: "ZH Geopolitical Week Ahead: This Is A Declaration Of War").

By Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, vowed revenge against Israel:

"The evil regime will be punished by the hands of our brave warriors ... and will make them regret this crime and the like by God's grace."

In markets, Brent, the global crude benchmark, is nearing a five-month high as geopolitical risks from Russia to the Middle East are finally being priced in.

As of Thursday morning in New York, Wall Street is on edge as a response is guaranteed. The question now is whether the Iranians target Israel or use proxy fighters in the Middle East to attack US bases. Houthis could also threaten more disruptions in the Southern Red Sea.

Any escalation from here is terrible news for the Biden administration (read: here), as Brent prices inch closer and closer to triple digit ahead of the presidential elections.