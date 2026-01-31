Iran Hits Back At EU: Designates European Armies As 'Terrorist Entities'

Iran is saying two can play at the West's game: on Friday the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council blasted the EU's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization," warning that Europe's own militaries would now be viewed through the same lens.

"The European Union certainly knows that… the armies of countries that have participated in the European Union's recent resolution against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are considered terrorist entities," Ali Larijani wrote in a post on X. He added bluntly: "Therefore, the consequences of that shall be borne by the European countries that undertook such an action."

NurPhoto

However, there's probably nothing in the way of European military assets for the Islamic Republic to sanction, so this 'action' by Tehran will remain largely symbolic. Iran does have assets held in various places of Europe though.

EU foreign ministers agreed on Thursday to formally classify the IRGC as a "terrorist organization" and urged member states to implement the designation without delay - after a few longtime holdouts flipped.

Among those recently changing their stance include France, Spain, and Italy - but apparently the recent deadly protests, and Trump's pressure, had an impact.

One bit of irony is that the West has over the past year removed its designation of Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after Jolani took over Damascus. HTS is literally the founding al-Qaeda group in Syria.

The IRGC stands accused by the West of directing Iran's crackdown of domestic unrest, after economic-driven protests took over town and city streets this month.

Thousands died, but Iran officials have pointed to armed saboteurs being mixed in among the peaceful demonstrators, leading to mayhem and a high death toll.

The United States, Canada, and Australia had already blacklisted the IRGC, while Germany and the Netherlands have for years pressed the rest of the EU to follow suit.

But Tehran sees the Guard Corps as part of, or also chief safeguard of the nation's security and military. It is envisioned as 'protecting' the 'Islamic Revolution' since 1979. In the past, some countries even gave top IRGC officials diplomatic credentials.