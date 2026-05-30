Iran Poised To Finalize Hormuz Strait Management Plan, Brushing Aside Trump's Threats

Iran's state Tasnim is saying the US naval blockade remains in effect, despite days of headlines of a 'finalized' US-Iran deal, which were clearly premature - though both sides still signal they are close to agreeing on a Memorandum of Understanding. But this is toward simply extending the ceasefire by 60-days in order to get back to the table, in hopes of finally ending the war based on a final deal.

Despite President Trump's latest warning which declared strict conditions on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran appears to be completely brushing his words aside, and is moving closer to formalizing its authority over vital energy shipping waterway.

via Palestine Chronicle

State-run Nour News is reporting that a bill outlining Tehran's role in managing passage through the strategic waterway has been finalized and is expected to be brought to a vote soon.

According to Bloomberg, Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi did not provide a specific timeline for the vote but said the legislation is on track to become law. Salimi said that "only Iran and Oman can decide on Strait of Hormuz management" - adding that "the Omani side has given preliminary approval" to Tehran's plan.

He further emphasized the strategic importance of Hormuz, declaring that "the Strait of Hormuz is more important and more valuable to the Islamic Republic of Iran than dozens of nuclear bombs."

Previous comments by Salimi indicate the bill would cover shipping security, the collection of navigation and environmental pollution fees, as well as the creation of a regional development and progress fund - all of which critics have dismissed as but Tehran's ruse to collect what is in effect a "toll".

The legislation is expected to undergo review by Iran's Guardian Council, which is responsible for vetting and approving all laws before they take effect.

President Trump has sternly warned against the Islamic Republic and Oman teaming up to assert control over the strait. As a reminder, during a Wednesday televised cabinet meeting he said as follows:

“No, the strait’s got to be open to everybody; it’s international waters,” the president told reporters. “We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have.” “They would like to control it; nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters,” he continued. “And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

In the wake of this, Iran has been expressing solidarity with Oman. As reported in The Hill:

Iran reupped its backing for Oman on Thursday, after President Trump warned the latter nation to “behave” or face consequences. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a statement that Iran would support the Gulf nation, which is separated from Iran by the Strait of Hormuz, against U.S. threats, Reuters reported. He also criticized recent strikes in Bandar Abbas, a southern port city.

The irony in all of this is that Oman has long been an American ally in the region, though is also often called the "Switzerland of the Middle East" for its diplomatic and mediatory role in regional disputes.

🚨 BREAKING



🇺🇸🇮🇷 U.S. naval restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz remain in effect despite Trump’s Truth Social statements. This suggests that key elements of the U.S.–Iran understanding are still not fully finalized.



The situation indicates that the broader agreement has not… pic.twitter.com/1n7uRRXFEs — WAR (@warsurv) May 30, 2026

Despite generally positive relations with Washington going back years and even decades, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent chastized Oman, stating on X Thursday: "The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz."

"Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent stated. "All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over."