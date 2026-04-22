Iran Fires On Third Ship In Hormuz Chokepoint, Says US Navy Blockade 'No Different Than Bombing'

Summary

IRGC seized the MSC Francesca and a Greek-owned ship named Euphoria , which had been attempting to transit the Hormuz chokepoint earlier today.

Within hours, a third ship comes under fire by the IRGC

Senior Iranian adviser says the US naval blockade is "no different than bombing" and must be met "with a military response".

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Third Ship Attacked by IRGC

The IRGC on Wednesday attacked a third vessel of the day in the Strait of Hormuz, rapidly escalating tensions further in the dangerous standoff. The container ship Francesca, owned by Mediterranean Shipping, was targeted while waiting to enter.

"An Iranian gunboat fired on a containership northeast of Oman, before a second vessel reported being fired at off the coast of Iran," according to WSJ. "Then the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on a third ship. The incidents within hours of each other demonstrate that while the aerial war between the U.S. and Iran is on pause, the fight for control of the strait continues." The same publication offers the following outline summary of where things stand on the diplomatic front:

A senior Iranian adviser said the U.S. naval blockade is “no different than bombing” and must be met “with a military response.”

Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. said his country is ready to negotiate with the U.S. once it ends the blockade.

Britain will host military planners from more than 30 countries for two days of talks aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz starting Wednesday.

Iran Seizes Two Ships In Hormuz

The semi-official news agency Fars reports on X that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the MSC Francesca and a Greek-owned ship named Euphoria, which had been attempting to transit the Hormuz chokepoint earlier today. In total, three ships were targeted this morning by IRGC naval forces, and two were seized.

"The IRGC Navy seized two violating vessels and transferred them to Iran's coast. IRGC Navy Command: Disruption of order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is our red line," Fars said, adding that both vessels had been "immobilized."

نیروی دریایی سپاه دو کشتی متخلف را توقیف و به ساحل ایران منتقل کرد



فرماندهی نیروی دریایی سپاه: اخلال در نظم و ایمنی تنگه هرمز خط قرمز ماست pic.twitter.com/LyhPFqGMwV — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 22, 2026

Earlier, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported that the two vessels had come under heavy fire in the narrow waterway.

Current snapshot of the waterway via Bloomberg ship-tracking data of tankers:

All three maritime incidents in the Strait come as President Trump has kept the U.S. blockade of Iran in Hormuz in place, and U.S. naval forces seized an Iranian ship over the weekend before boarding another tanker linked to Iran.

Related:

Overnight, Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran so negotiators "can come up with a unified proposal," but said the naval blockade will continue, while Tehran says it is an "act of war."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim cited the country's envoy to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, as telling reporters: "We have received some sign that they are ready to break it and as soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiations will take place in Islamabad."

Iravani added, "If they want to sit at the table and discuss and find a political solution, they will find us ready. If they want to go to war, in this case also Iran is ready." The status of the next round of US-Iran talks remains unclear. Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan as expected on Tuesday.

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