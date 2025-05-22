Iran Will Hold US Responsible For Any Israeli Attack On Nuclear Sites: Foreign Minister

Earlier this week CNN had issued an alarming report claiming that Israel is currently preparing possible preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. It underscored that at this moment it has become very clear that Netanyahu could care less about 'pressure' from Western allies the US, UK, and Canada regarding the Gaza crisis. Israel continues to essentially be at war on multiple fronts.

Parallel to all of this, Washington and Iran have been engaged in productive talks on potentially reaching a fresh nuclear deal - which the Netanyahu fundamentally sees as but an Iranian ploy to buy time as it secretly develops nukes (in Tel Aviv's thinking). But Iran's leaders are calling for the United States to essentially 'keep its dog on a leash' - as Israel wishes to torpedo a deal.

In fresh statements, Iran now says it will hold the United States responsible in the event of an unprovoked Israeli attack on its nuclear energy sites. Certainly any such attacks would completely derail efforts to reset relations with Washington.

via AP/Getty Images

"Iran strongly warns against any adventurism by the Zionist regime of Israel and will decisively respond to any threat or unlawful act by this regime," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials," Araghchi said.

And as cited in Reuters:

Araqchi said Iran would view Washington as a “participant” in any such attack, and Tehran would have to adopt “special measures” to protect its nuclear sites and material if threats continued, and the watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency would be subsequently informed of such steps.

"The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Washington and Tehran are gearing up for a fifth round of nuclear talks to be held in Rome this Friday.

Lately the Ayatollah has weighed in following reports that Iran is ready to halt enrichment altogether and in return get sanctions lifted. Ali Khamenei had called the latest US demands that Iranian enrichment be taken down to zero "excessive and outrageous," according to state media on Tuesday. He further expressed doubts that current nuclear talks with the Trump administration will actually lead anywhere.

Meanwhile in Tehran, the parliament has "reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the Islamic Republic has never sought, nor will it seek, to build an atomic bomb.”

Sobering insider account from Iran on the state of nuclear talks with the Trump admin: https://t.co/7tz5x2mwnl — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 22, 2025

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official news agency, reported further on Thursday that "Members of parliament have stated that Iran will never back down from its right to use nuclear technology as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."

But again, Israel is not buying this - nor are some hawkish officials and Congressional leaders in Washington. And yet these same voices have warned that Iran has been on the threshold of building a bomb since the 1990s.