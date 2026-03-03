Israel Claims to Strike Iranian Nuclear Weapons Lab

Iran's nuclear complexes are seeing renewed attacks for both new buildings constructed since the 12-Day War, as well as long-existing infrastructure previously left alone. From what can be seen in recent satellite imagery, the U.S. and Israel are quickly finishing what they started last year.

The IDF announced it has struck a covert underground compound outside Tehran where regime scientists were quietly designing key components for a nuclear bomb.

חיל-האוויר תקף את המתחם החשאי 'מין-זדאא'י' בו פעל משטר הטרור האיראני לפיתוח יכולות נדרשות עבור נשק גרעיני



במסגרת מבצע 'עם כלביא', צה"ל תקף מטרות רבות של קבוצת הנשק הגרעיני האיראנית, הכפופה למשרד ההגנה באיראן, על מנת לפגוע ביכולות הגרעין הצבאיות של משטר הטרור האיראני.



March 3, 2026

The target, “Min-Zadai”, was the new facility for SPND scientists after last year’s Operation Rising Lion turned their old facilities into craters.

SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) is the Iranian Ministry of Defense’s R&D arm. It’s the successor to the AMAD Project, handling the weaponization side of nuclear power. The AMAD Project (also known as the AMAD Plan) was Iran’s highly secretive, structured nuclear weapons development program launched in the late 1990s and run directly by the Ministry of Defense. It was led by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh until its reported halt in late 2003 under international pressure.

Satellite imagery from today, March 3, 2026, and available ground footage posted to X by (@Vahid), confirms the destruction of what is suspected to be an engineering laboratory-type building in an area north of the main Mojdeh site, which was heavily attacked durng the June 2025…

The Institute for Science and International Security (“The Good ISIS”) used satellite imagery and a geolocated strike video to confirm a large engineering laboratory building just north of the Mojdeh site was destroyed. A brand-new building that was externally finished only in early 2025. ISIS states the complex, never visited by IAEA inspectors, has long housed multiple SPND teams quietly advancing nuclear-weapons-related R&D near Malek Ashtar University. The targeted structure was assessed as still active, which is exactly why Israel chose it.

There's no commentary provided by the IAEA yet, and based on their previous lack of discussion on the site, there likely won't be any assessment of the area by the UN organization. Without their involvement, it'll be difficult to assess if any nuclear material was destroyed in the strike. All things considered, the hazardous impact is localized if there was material on site, and is more likely to be a chemical hazard than a radiological hazard.

