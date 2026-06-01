Israel Warns There'll Be 'No Calm In Beirut' Until Hezbollah Ceases Attacks

The US-Iran ceasefire is being tested on multiple fronts, with Tehran already having announced Monday the suspension of contact with Washington over the escalation of Israel's ground war in Lebanon, where the IDF keeps pushing further north of the Litani River. Israel looks poised to resume major airstrikes on Beirut, despite that technically it has a US-mediated ceasefire in place with the government of Lebanon. Israeli leaders have vowed to halt Hezbollah's persistent drone strikes on northern Israel, and to establish a security buffer zone.

Also on Monday Israel's defense minister threatened there will be "no calm in Beirut" if Hezbollah's rockets and drones continue raining down on Israeli communities and troop locations. This is a direct threat to resume airstrikes on the capital city. This has direct impact on the US-Iran ceasefire:

IRAN'S STATE TV SAYS PROBABILITY OF CEASEFIRE BETWEEN IRAN AND U.S. ENDING IS HIGH IF ATTACKS ON LEBANON DO NOT STOP

via EuroNews

"The Dahiyeh in Beirut is no different from the communities in northern Israel – if there is no calm in the north, there will be no calm in Beirut," Israel Katz said in a statement released by his office,

Dahiyeh a Hezbollah stronghold near the country's main international airport, but is densely packed with civilians. Each wave of Israeli attacks has historically resulted in high civilian casualties.

"At the same time, the IDF continues to operate with fire and maneuver against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Lebanon ... in order to push threats away from IDF forces and from the residents of the State of Israel, and to turn the Litani area into a zone under IDF security control, free of weapons and terrorists," Katz added.

Some pundits have argued that the new Lebanon campaign is aimed at hindering Washington from making a 'bad deal' with Tehran (from Tel Aviv's perspective). Others have said Netanyahu appears "stuck" and doesn't have a clear mission in Lebanon:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is “stuck” in terms of military strategy in Lebanon, according to Jad Melki, professor of media studies at the Lebanese American University. Melki told Al Jazeera that most of Israel’s escalation has been targeting civilian centres in the city of Tyre, villages in south Lebanon, and historical sites like Beaufort Castle. “Most of these have been built by Netanyahu as major strategic accomplishments, but those have been mostly exaggerated. Even the Beaufort Castle – unless we’re living in the 12th century, it’s not a strategic military location anymore,” he said. “The problem is that Netanyahu is stuck,” Melki told Al Jazeera. “He cannot advance very quickly, as he will break the Israeli army, and he cannot sit still in the occupied territories of South Lebanon right now because the resistance is basically hunting his soldiers like sitting ducks, so he’s stuck and can only bomb hospitals and kill civilians and medical workers.”

Opinions have remained varied as to what Israel hopes to gain by escalating things in Lebanon at this fragile point where Israeli is at war on multiple fronts (and might the Houthis join next?):

Told @BeckyCNN:



- IRGC media claim suspension of Iran-US exchanges of messages, but we should be cautious pending official announcement.



- Israel may tell Trump that escalation in Lebanon will strengthen his hand vs Iran, but likely aim is to derail Iran-US diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/NWmTQsbIbg — Mohammad Ali Shabani (@mashabani) June 1, 2026

Local Israeli media outlets have also in some cases questioned the strategic utility of the entire operation in establishing a 'buffer zone', pointing out that Hezbollah’s tactical drone fleet is widely believed to possess an operational range in excess of 30 km.

Hezbollah has been having success especially with fiber-optic cable drones which are not to susceptible to jamming, hacking, or other electronic warfare interception measures. All of these developments mean that the Washington-mediated ceasefire is effectively dead, and as Hezbollah's asymmetric warfare is likely to ramp up in response.