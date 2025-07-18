Israeli Leaders Call For Syrian President's Assassination

Hardline and outspoken Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for Israel to "eliminate" Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, following the latest escalation in sectarian violence this week.

"The shocking images from Syria prove one thing: once a jihadist, always a jihadist," Ben Gvir said in a video statement on Wednesday. "Anyone who murders, shaves mustaches, humiliates, and rapes cannot be negotiated with, and the only thing that can be done is to eliminate al-Julani," he added, referring to the Syrian leader's previous nom de guerre, Mohammad al-Jolani.

Times of Israel/Flash90

"I love the Druze citizens in the State of Israel, and I embrace them warmly, and I tell them: we must cut off the head of the snake," Ben Gvir added, essentially calling for Sharaa's assassination.

Israel has been using the plight of the persecuted Druze minority in southern Syria as a pretext for expanding its military presence far beyond the occupied Golan Heights.

Critics have accused Israeli leaders of 'divide-and-conquer' tactics, and have even allowed thousands of Druze who lived under occupied areas (in Israel) to breach the Golan border fence and flood back into Syria.

The Syrian regime of Sharaa and his fanatical Sunni fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have stood accused of conducting entho-religious genocide, targeting Druze, Christians, and Alawites. This has been happening especially in the south this week.

Israel on Wednesday for the first time ever targeted the sprawling Syrian Defense Ministry building with airstrikes, destroying it. This is not something that had been done throughout the entirety of the Assad family's rule.

Meanwhile, Israel's Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli has joined Ben Gvir in calling for the overthrow of Sharaa. Chikli has called for his assassination, branding him a "terrorist" and a "brutal murderer."

Chikli defended the stepped up Israeli attacks on Damascus, drawing comparisons between Sharaa’s government and Palestinian militant groups. "If it looks like Hamas, talks like Hamas, and acts like Hamas—then it is Hamas," he stated.

Rather than the likes of Ben Gvir suddenly becoming concerned over human rights, something else is definitely going on here...

Despite the official pretext of “protecting Druze minorities,” the reality is strategic absorption. Israel is executing the Yinon Plan’s second phase: not just fragmentation, but territorial annexation via sectarian alliance.



But curiously, these Israeli officials were silent when throughout the Syrian proxy war which targeted Assad, the Netanyahu government was openly helping hardline jihadists, including hosting wounded FSA and Nusrah Front (AQ) fighters in Israeli hospitals.