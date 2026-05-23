Lukashenko Offers To Meet With Zelensky 'Anywhere' After Russia Sent Belarus More Tactical Nukes

We reported earlier this week that for the first time Russia's 'Union State' ally Belarus hosted multi-day drills involving a "rehearsal" of Russia’s use of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.

The exercise ran from Tuesday to Thursday and was presided over by Presidents Lukashenko and Putin, and saw hundreds of Russian missile launchers, warships, nuclear submarines, and jets deploy and engage in military maneuvers. As part of it, Russia reportedly sent more tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Pool image, via Moscow Times

On the occasion, and amid angry denunciations from European leaders, the 71-year-old Lukashenko - who has ruled the former Soviet nation since 1994 - asserted that "We threaten absolutely no one."

He followed with: "But we have such weapons, and we’re ready in every possible way to defend our common fatherland from [the western Belarusian city of] Brest to [Russia’s Pacific port of] Vladivostok."

In Ukraine, President Zelensky warned Belarus of "consequences" over potential deepened involvement in Russia's 'special military operation' - though Belarus did act as a staging ground for the initial attack waves in early 2022.

"The de facto leadership of Belarus" must "stay on its toes – that is, clearly understand that there will be consequences if aggressive actions against Ukraine, against our people, are taken," Zelensky said while making a visit this week to a Ukrainian city which is just dozens of miles from the Belarusian border.

Interestingly, and in what appears another first, Lukashenko actually offered to meet with Zelensky, and that this meeting could take place "anywhere" in Belarus or Ukraine.

"If (Zelensky) wants to discuss something, seek advice, or anything else, please do. We are open to it," Lukashenka said on Friday, according to state media.

"I am ready to meet with him anywhere - in Ukraine, in Belarus - and discuss the problems of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He also addressed Zelensky's latest accusations, rejecting the premise, and explained that his armed forces won't join the conflict unless "aggression is committed against (Belarusian) territory."

Russia's defense ministry released footage of this week's nuclear drills coordinated with Belarus:

🇷🇺🇧🇾 Russia releases video of nuclear weapons exercises with Belarus



A display of military power and strategic readiness. pic.twitter.com/E5xECipGoc — Iran War Update ☫ (@IranWarUpdate_) May 22, 2026

Of course, such a meeting is very unlikely to ever materialize, unless part of some kind of final lasting peace settlement, which has proved elusive over 4+ years of war.

The Ukrainian leader dismissed the overture. "Since 2022, it has been obvious to everyone that this man's words mean nothing, and we should pay attention to his actions," Zelensky's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told a press briefing later.