Manchester Synagogue Attack Leaves 2 Dead, Several Wounded On Judaism's Holiest Day

A horrific vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack occurred earlier today at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, located in a suburb of Manchester, Greater Manchester, England. The incident took place during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

Greater Manchester Police declared the Crumpsall synagogue attack a "marauding terrorist attack" after a deranged man - now deceased - drove into a crowd before launching a stabbing spree. The rampage left two dead and three others seriously injured.

The attacker...

Footage shows police killing the attacker on Middleton Road, near the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall. Video is currently being heavily censored - even on X.

A Jewish man told The Times: "It is the holiest day of the year and we get this. There is no [safe] place for Jews in Britain any more. It's over."

I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.



The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.



My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency…

"I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," Starmer said.

I'm on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country.



We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe.

The Israeli embassy told The Times that the attack was "abhorrent and deeply distressing".

"The embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemn the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester," the embassy continued, adding, "That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing."

Earlier, German prosecutors apprehended three suspected Hamas members who were allegedly procuring weapons "for assassinations targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions" (read full report).

