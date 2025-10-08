Massive Mystery Fire Engulfs Defense-Linked Factory In Russia's East

There are reports that a large fire has broken out in Novosibirsk at a factory that manufactures electronics and microchips for the Russian defense industry.

It's unclear whether a drone from Ukraine was behind the blaze, or whether it was a sabotage incident, or possibly an accident, which the cause of the fire being under investigation. The location is in southern Siberia.

Novosibirsk lies a huge distance from Ukraine, far east of Moscow, and northeast of Kazakhstan's border.

The warehouse which has clearly suffered total destruction is reportedly part of a defense-linked electronics and microchip manufacturing plant in the city.