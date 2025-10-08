Massive Mystery Fire Engulfs Defense-Linked Factory In Russia's East
There are reports that a large fire has broken out in Novosibirsk at a factory that manufactures electronics and microchips for the Russian defense industry.
It's unclear whether a drone from Ukraine was behind the blaze, or whether it was a sabotage incident, or possibly an accident, which the cause of the fire being under investigation. The location is in southern Siberia.
Novosibirsk lies a huge distance from Ukraine, far east of Moscow, and northeast of Kazakhstan's border.
The warehouse which has clearly suffered total destruction is reportedly part of a defense-linked electronics and microchip manufacturing plant in the city.
Specifically the fire has impacted Zavod Pripoyev, a company specializing in metal and chip products, which serves a variety of domestic and international clients, among which is listed the Russian defense ministry.
🔥 Massive fire at electronics and microchip factory in Novosibirsk— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2025
A huge blaze broke out at the premises of JSC “Zavod Pripoev” in Novosibirsk. The facility produces electronics, microchips, and services electrical equipment.
According to open sources, the factory also works… pic.twitter.com/RTSYpTKmws
RIA Novosti has since cited the Emergency Ministry as saying the fire has been contained and that no casualties were reported.
Just on Monday night, Ukrainian drones reached a record distance inside Russia, all the way to Western Siberia.
❗️🇷🇺Novosibirsk. A large fire broke out on the territory of the "Zavod Pripoev" plant, which specializes in: the production of electronics and microcircuits; repair and assembly of electrical devices; the defense-industrial complex (soldering of weapons, communications, radio… pic.twitter.com/6UtF5nGFOm— 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) October 8, 2025
Though the attack didn't result in damage at an industrial site, based on local sources, the region is located roughly 1,240 miles (or 2,000 kilometers) from the Ukrainian border.
Could this be another Ukrainian intelligence-linked sabotage attack? Or possible long-range drone strike? The Ukrainians have of late been vowing more intense drone strikes, and deeper and deeper inside Russia.