Military Presence At Davos "Much Larger Than Usual" As Security Posture Signals Rising Threats

The private jets are departing, $2,500 per night sex workers have cleared out, and European globalist elites spent the week annoyed by the America First message from President Trump and Elon Musk at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The rationale for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's attendance remains unclear, but his presence and conduct were widely viewed as an embarrassment for the U.S. With the event concluded, attention now shifts to the weaponry deployed to protect heads of state and billionaires.

On Thursday, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini was boots on the ground in Davos, where he shared his observations of the military technologies deployed across the area, from the streets to helipads to the regional airport.

"Remember, these are the 'masters of the universe' who tell us that our carbon footprint is going to destroy the planet and we've got to do everything to reduce it," Yemini said. "Meanwhile, they're flying on private jets into private helipads."

Yemini pointed out, "What I've noticed that's different about Davos 2026 ... is the security presence . This year at this helipad, there's extraordinary anti-aircraft and anti-drone defenses set up."

"There's also a much larger-than-usual military presence in and around Davos . So it begs the question: is there a particular threat they're responding to? Or is it the mere fact that this year the World Economic Forum boasts the most VVIPs, from world leaders, to business people, to NGOs, in its history," he continued.

🚨WEF oligarchs using private helipad to avoid traffic@OzraeliAvi Yemini gave viewers an exclusive look at the private helipad being used by the 'elites' to avoid traffic on their way to the World Economic Forum.



Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini is on the ground in Davos,… pic.twitter.com/OkIXrzA0ac — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2026

Yemini said this year's defense included AI-powered drone detection and Swiss Army anti-aircraft systems, as well as the usual troops on the ground and other high-tech systems to protect the rich and famous.