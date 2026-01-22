Watch Live: Elon Musk Speaks With Larry Fink At Davos

Update (ongoing):

Notable comments from the Musk-Fink conversation:

Musk says there are 9,000 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit and that SpaceX has never had to maneuver to avoid an alien spacecraft.

Musk says AI and robotics will improve the standard of living. This could lead to an explosion of the global economy.

Musk predicts that so many robots would be produced that they would create an abundance of goods and services, with robots ultimately outnumbering people.

Musk says he has not put much time into solving the problem of human aging.

Fink then moves onto the topic of AI data centers and massive compute...

Musk responds by saying the limiting factor for AI deployment is "electrical power" ...

Musk says the world will be producing more chips than can turn on ... power is the bottleneck.

Musk says solar is the biggest source of energy, beyond Earth as well.

Musk says with SpaceX - within a few years - launching solar-powered AI satellites (so data centers in LEO?)

Update (1030ET):

Day four of the World Economic Forum in Davos is underway. President Trump and his "America First" agenda continue to dominate, with Elon Musk next on stage and expected to speak at 16:30 CET (10:30 ET).

Ahead of Musk's talk with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the Tesla and SpaceX founder asked users on X: "Speaking @wef in 20 mins. What should I say?"

What should I say? 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2026

We noted earlier that Musk has criticized the globalists at WEF, saying several years ago, "My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af."

Watch Musk Live:

When does WEF get replaced by "AEF": America Economic Forum?

President Trump and his "America First" agenda dominated the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, taking direct aim at the snobbish European leftists and the globalist establishment that has tried everything in its bag of tricks to derail Trump's pro-Americana agenda. Now Elon Musk, who has openly mocked Davos, is set to make a surprise appearance later this morning at WEF.

The WEF's website has confirmed that Musk will speak with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink from 1630 to 1700 CET (or 1030 to 1100 EST). Bloomberg notes that Musk was a "last-minute addition" for the Thursday afternoon conference. Also, this will be Musk's first WEF appearance.

Musk has repeatedly criticized the WEF in the post-Covid era, suggesting that his worldview shifted drastically from a globalist cult mindset to one he describes as pro-humanity and, what globalists despise the most, firmly aligned with Trump's America First agenda.

Here are five quotes from Musk commenting on or criticizing WEF over the years:

"WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don't want." (January 2023, in response to criticism of the WEF's influence)

"Why was American taxpayer money sent to the WEF? It's a wealthy boondoggle in Switzerland!" (February 2025, reacting to revelations about U.S. funding allocations including to the WEF)

"By 'misinformation', WEF means anything that conflicts with its agenda." (January 2024, commenting on the WEF's global risks report prioritizing "misinformation")

"My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af." (December 2022, explaining why he turned down an invitation to attend Davos)

"We shouldn't be obsessed with WEF/Davos, but they take themselves sooo seriously that making fun of them is hard to resist." (January 2023, during the annual Davos meeting when the WEF was a major topic of discussion

Wow, I didn’t know Elizabeth Warren was at Davos

pic.twitter.com/q9FwDDx3Z8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄



How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Recap Trump's America First agenda at WEF:

Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom's appearance at the WEF was widely seen as an embarrassment for America.

Embarrassment.

🚨 JUST IN: Gavin Newsom brings the "Trump-signature kneepads" to the WEF in Davos so he can give them to world leaders who are metaphorically "sucking up" to Trump



Is this guy freaking serious?



He says TRUMP is the immature one?



You're a psycho, Gavin. You're being mocked. pic.twitter.com/J7vjovZ6oO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

