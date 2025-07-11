MTG Moves To Strike Half-Billion Of Military Aid To 'Nuclear-Armed Israel'

Vying for the title of Most Brazen Bull in the china shop that is America's relationship with the State of Israel, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will introduce an amendment to strike a half-billion dollars in additional military aid for the country -- and she notably emphasized its status as a nuclear power.

“I’m entering amendments to strike $500 million more for nuclear-armed Israel. And it’s important to say nuclear-armed Israel, because they do have nuclear weapons,” Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, an influential hub of the MAGA movement with an audience of listeners comprising not only everyday Americans but also West Wing officials.

The additional $500 million would flow to a program that lie "at the heart of Israel's aerial defense operations," reports Responsible Statecraft. Greene says enough is enough. "We already give them $3.4 billion every single year...they don't need another $500 million in our defense budget. That's for the American people's defense," Greene told Bannon. "That's for the defense of the United States of America and our borders."

It's highly significant that, in her references to Israel, Greene used "nuclear-armed" five times, noting that "it's important to say 'nuclear-armed' because they do have nuclear weapons -- this is not a helpless country." While Greene's nuclear references ostensibly underscored the country's military strength, she may have had other intentions:

Spotlighting the hypocrisy of "nuclear-armed Israel" pushing the United States to war over Iran's nuclear program. While the US intelligence community has concluded isn't aiming for a nuclear weapon, Greene did give credence to Israel's claims to the contrary, saying last month's US strikes "on [Israel's] behalf... destroyed Iran's nuclear problem."

pushing the United States to war over Iran's nuclear program. While the US intelligence community has concluded isn't aiming for a nuclear weapon, Greene did give credence to Israel's claims to the contrary, saying last month's US strikes "on [Israel's] behalf... destroyed Iran's nuclear problem." Firing a shot across the bow of all Israel aid, by violating a long-standing US government policy of refusing to confirm that Israel has a nuclear arsenal. Those refusals to acknowledge Israel's nuclear status are part of a decades-long conspiracy to keep billions of dollars in aid flowing to Israel in violation of US law.

As Brian McGlinchey explained in a deep-dive on the topic at Stark Realities:

While having amassed upwards of 200 nuclear warheads, Israel is not a member of the the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)...That makes U.S. aid to Israel illegal under the Symington Amendment of 1976, which bars economic and military assistance to countries that acquire nuclear reprocessing technology without submitting to international safeguards and inspections. The law was reinforced by the Glenn Amendment of 1977.

The proposed redistribution another $500 million of American wealth to Israel is contained in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that funds the Department of Defense. “There are some parts of this NDAA that I cannot support, and that’s continued foreign aid and foreign funding, and it needs to come out,” said Greene. Bannon called this year's iteration of the NDAA "disastrous," as it calls for a trillion dollars in total purported "defense" spending.

When it comes to opposing Israel's agenda, Greene is on a roll. When Trump last month ordered the United States military to join Israel's war on Iran, Greene lashed out via social media. Noting that she "traveled the entire country" campaigning to elect Trump on the basis of his promise to stop foreign wars, Greene said the attack on Iran "feels like a complete bait-and-switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!"

Also in June, Greene refused to vote for a resolution condemning antisemitism, noting it was the 21st such resolution Congress had voted on just since she took office in 2021. “Prioritizing one group of Americans and/or one foreign country above our own people is fueling resentment and actually driving more division, including antisemitism," Greene explained.

Greene, whose district lies in Georgia's far northwest corner, told Bannon she's also moving to strike $500 million for Taiwan. "We give them $300 million every year in the State Department, and they just got $2 billion -- two billion with a 'b' in 2024 from the foreign aid supplemental under the Biden administration." She's also trying to kill an extra $500 million for Jordan, which already gets $1.6 billion a year.

Finally, Greene said her amendment to target two things that she finds "outrageous": $15 million for AIDS prevention in Africa and $118 in overseas humanitarian aid and disaster relief. On the latter point, she noted, "I didn't see foreign countries flooding into America when Lahina burned, when California burned...[or] running to Texas right now."