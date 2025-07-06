NATO's Rutte Warns Of Chinese-Russian Red Dawn As Medvedev Suggests He's "On Magic Mushrooms"

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has gone full 'Red Dawn' - warning that China and Russia might orchestrate simultaneous invasions of Taiwan and Europe to destabilize the Western alliance.

“If Xi Jinping would attack Taiwan, he would first make sure that he makes a call to his very junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, residing in Moscow, and telling him, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this, and I need you to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory,’” Rutte claimed in a recent interview with The New York Times. “That is most likely the way this will progress, and to deter them, we need to do two things.”

To counter this perceived threat, Rutte advocated a comprehensive dual approach aimed at fortifying NATO’s resilience and expanding its strategic partnerships.

“One is that NATO, collectively, being so strong that the Russians will never do this,” he explained, emphasizing the need for a robust collective defense posture to dissuade any Russian adventurism. “And second, working together with the Indo-Pacific—something President [Donald] Trump is very much promoting, because we have this close interconnectedness, working together on defense industry, innovation between NATO and the Indo-Pacific.”

Rutte further heightened concerns by highlighting Russia’s rapid military rearmament, which he described as a pressing geopolitical challenge. “We have an enormous geopolitical challenge on our hands,” he told the Times. “And that is first of all Russia, which is reconstituting itself at a pace and a speed which is unparalleled in recent history.” The NATO chief claimed that Russia is “now producing three times as much ammunition in three months as the whole of NATO is doing in a year,” a statistic he attributed to Moscow’s deepening partnerships with North Korea, China, and Iran in sustaining its war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian official, took to X to mock the NATO leader, writing, “Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch. He sees collusion between China & Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe.” Medvedev added, “But he’s right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It might come in handy in a Siberian camp.” The caustic response reflects Moscow’s broader strategy of deflecting Western criticism with ridicule, though it offers little clarity on Russia’s actual strategic calculations.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Trump has pressed NATO allies to significantly increase defense spending, successfully pushing for a new target of 5% of GDP, a sharp increase from the previous 2% benchmark. This demand, coupled with heightened concerns over European security, has driven countries like Britain and Germany to bolster their military budgets.