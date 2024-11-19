Netanyahu Signals Rejection Of Lebanon Truce: 'Israel Will Continue To Operate Against Hezbollah'

Late Monday Lebanese sources had said that Hezbollah has agreed to a US-proposed ceasefire plan. But by the close of the day it became clear that Israel has yet to formally sign off. "Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire with Israel with some comments on the content, a top Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday, describing the effort as the most serious yet to end to the fighting," Reuters reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initial reaction was to say that Israeli will still operate militarily against Hezbollah in response to attacks, even in the scenario a ceasefire deal is reached. This seems to reflect a belief that Hezbollah won't uphold its end of a potential ceasefire even if formally enacted.

"The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper," Netanyahu told the Knesset. "We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah’s attacks… even after a ceasefire."

TOI/Israel Police image: Emergency responders at scene of a deadly Hezbollah rocket impact in Shfar’am, northern Israel on Monday.

"Even if there is a paper [setting out an agreement], worthy though it may be, we will be required, in order to ensure our security in the north (of Israel), to systematically carry out operations — not only against Hezbollah’s attacks, which could come."

He continued, "Even if there is a ceasefire, nobody can guarantee it will hold. So it’s not only our reaction, a preventive reaction, a reaction in the wake of attack, but also the capacity to prevent Hezbollah from strengthening." Netanyahu concluded by emphasizing, "We will not allow Hezbollah to return to the state it was in on October 6, 2023."

US special envoy Amos Hochstein is in Lebanon on Tuesday, where he's described "very productive" meetings with top Lebanese officials. He says that a deal to end the fighting is "within our grasp". Hochstein is expected to be in Israel by Wednesday.

Lebanese officials are now saying the ball is in Israel's court. Currently an Israeli ground offensive is still active, and Beirut has been heavily pummeled by Israel's aerial offensive, which has also reached into central and northeastern Lebanon of late, especially the Bekaa Valley.

But the skepticism expressed by Netanyahu is rooted in the long-running demand that Hezbollah withdraw its forces to regions north of the Litani River, in order to establish an indefinite buffer zone. Israel also wants its military to be able to patrol southern Lebanon after that point to ensure no continued missile or drone attacks on northern Israel.

⚡️More of rocket impacts in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/QKt8u3Uws4 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 18, 2024

Hezbollah has considered this demand an impossibility, and thus this week's international reports suggesting a deal has been reached are premature. But Netanyahu has signaled he's willing to contemplate a deal ahead of Trump entering the White House.

This is especially as the last 48 hours have seen hundreds of rockets rain down on Israeli cities, some reaching into Tel Aviv shopping districts, as Israel keeps up its devastating airstrikes.