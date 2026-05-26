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Iran's 90-Day Internet Blackout Ends As NetBlocks Confirms Partial Restoration

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by Tyler Durden
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Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks has confirmed our Monday report that, after 88 days of "near-total isolation" from the global internet, Iran has seen a "partial restoration to internet connectivity."

The timing of the partial restoration of internet connectivity is notable and may only suggest incremental progress as Washington and Tehran try to solidify a peace deal. Energy experts have warned that if the Hormuz maritime chokepoint remains closed through June, the global oil market could face a disastrous supply cliff as temporary buffers, floating storage, and emergency stockpile releases lose their ability to cap crude prices.

Revisiting our Monday report:

We cited Reuters, which said that Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order to reopen international internet access after a three-month blackout. However, we added a caveat to readers that this still needed confirmation.

In our view, a partial internet restoration suggests that Tehran may be trying to project a return to normalcy as U.S.-Iran talks continue. It is certainly a positive diplomatic indicator.

Perhaps the Trump team has given Tehran a guarantee that it won't pursue its color-revolution social-instability operation. Again, a positive diplomatic indicator.  

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