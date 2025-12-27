New Marching Orders? Code Pink Signals "Gaza-Style" Cuba Flotilla Aimed At Trump's Gunboat Diplomacy

Days after China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian blasted President Trump's gunboat diplomacy against Venezuela, the head of a U.S. far-left nonprofit with ties to billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. national reportedly residing in Communist China, discussed what appear to be new marching orders to organize a "Gaza-style" Cuba flotilla, potentially aimed at disrupting U.S. foreign policy operations in the Caribbean.

Stu Smith, an investigative analyst and researcher focused on extremism, influence networks, and transnational political activism at the Manhattan Institute, was the first to highlight discussions involving Code Pink's Medea Benjamin and Vijay Prashad of the Marxist-aligned Tricontinental Institute for Social Research about organizing a "flotilla to Cuba" modeled on the Gaza flotillas.

Smith explained:

Code Pink Plots a "Gaza-Style" Cuba Flotilla and Wants China to Bring the "Real Boats" Code Pink's Medea Benjamin and Tricontinental's Vijay Prashad openly float a "flotilla to Cuba" modeled on the Gaza flotillas, explicitly recruiting participants in chat and framing it as a political stunt to show "absolute disgust" with the U.S. government. Then they push the escalation button and say the quiet part out loud: get China involved with "real, real, real boats" and "real aid." Flooding a heavily monitored corridor like the Caribbean with activist boats creates chaos that smugglers can exploit. Even if that isn’t the intent, it’s the effect. It turns a security environment into a fog machine. And yes, the dark money Singham influence network angle is relevant here: Neville Roy Singham is listed as Chairman of Tricontinental's International Advisory Board, and he's married to Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans (not Medea).

🚨 Code Pink Plots a “Gaza-Style” Cuba Flotilla and Wants China to Bring the “Real Boats”



Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin and Tricontinental’s Vijay Prashad openly float a “flotilla to Cuba” modeled on the Gaza flotillas, explicitly recruiting participants in chat and framing it as a… pic.twitter.com/5dxartb2uY — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) December 24, 2025

Smith continued:

Quite the opposite. She wants China to play a bigger role as a counterweight and a signal against the United States. She even talks about welcoming the CCP navy less than 100 miles off our coast.

Quite the opposite. She wants China to play a bigger role as a counterweight and a signal against the United States. She even talks about welcoming the CCP navy less than 100 miles off our coast. — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) December 24, 2025

Singham, who is married to activist Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink, has been alleged by House Republicans to be a major financial backer of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has organized nationwide protests, including unrest in Los Angeles. According to recent reporting by The New York Times, Singham resides in China while maintaining a long record of supporting far-left organizations, including Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and align with U.S. adversaries.

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer told ZeroHedge earlier this year, "Singham's anti-American villainy became clear with his financing of the violent Black Lives Matter uprisings — to Communist China's delight. He is absolutely in bed with the CCP."

Code Pink's CCP links and its potential to do the bidding of foreign adversaries through U.S. channels appear to be why the Trump administration has put the radical left nonprofit world in its crosshairs. Perhaps Beijing has found a way to undermine the U.S., knowing it would never win in a shooting war in the Pacific. Sow chaos from within.

Next big theme in the nonprofit world:

So when Medea Benjamin says "Resisting Empire," the key is: what does her radical-left, CCP-linked nonprofit want to replace the American empire with? We can only guess it's not capitalism nor Western values.