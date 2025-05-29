New US-Proposed Gaza Ceasefire Deal Revealed Amid Conflicting Reports

There are reports in Saudi media saying that a new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent, and that the White House may be ready to announce it in the coming hours.

But these reports out of Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath saying that a 60-day ceasefire has been agreed to are unconfirmed. But it follows on the heels of Hamas saying it was studying a new proposal from Steve Witkoff. The Trump envoy said he remains 'optimistic'. The deal would reportedly see 10 live hostages freed in the truce period, with an 'option' to resume the war.

Via Reuters

"The leadership of the Hamas movement has received Witkoff’s new proposal from the mediators and is currently studying it responsibly, in a manner that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the Palestinian militant group said.

And per Israeli media:

Israeli media cited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as telling families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel has accepted Witkoff’s ceasefire proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told hostage families earlier today that he is prepared to move forward with US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s latest temporary ceasefire and hostage deal proposal, the Axios news site reports.

However, there are deeply conflicting reports:

An Israeli official tells The Times of Israel that an Al Arabiya report claiming that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement is false. Citing unnamed sources, the report claimed that the temporary truce would last 60 days and that US President Donald Trump would announce it later today. There are no indications that the report is accurate.

BREAKING: White House:



Israel signed off on ceasefire proposal.



Discussions continuing.



Hamas has not accepted yet. — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 29, 2025

Hamas is still reportedly very unsatisfied with the US proposal, given it reportedly leaves room for Israel's military to resume fighting after a temporary truce period.

All of this comes as pressure mounts over an Israeli and US-backed humanitarian aid program which has been off to a bad start, and has involved Palestinians rushing aid sites and American contractors firing warning shots, as well as casualties.

Meanwhile, Israeli protests against the Netanyahu government have continued, at times breaking into Knesset proceedings, amid anger by victims' families that the government is not entertaining a swap deal seriously enough.