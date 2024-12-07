'Not Our Fight!': Trump Weighs In On Syria's Unraveling 

President-elect Donald Trump has weighed in on the rapid-moving events in Syria, where jihadist groups backed by Turkey are entering the outside environs of the capital of Damascus. The embattled President Bashar al-Assad still appears to be in residence, but his future is far from certain.

"Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad," he began the statement on Truth Social.

Trump emphasized that Washington should stay completely out, calling the situation a "mess" and that it is "not our fight". He posted the same message on X.

Via CNN

It alludes to Russia's inability to continue protecting Syria, given it is bogged down in the nearly three year long Ukraine war, while also blasting former President Obama's past Syria policies and that he laid down 'red lines'.

Below is the full statement:

Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2024

It must be remembered that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group backed by NATO member Turkey and leading this anti-Assad onslaught, is a US-designated terror organization.

A big question is: what comes next? While HTS has morphed from Syrian Al-Qaeda, it is trying to present to the West a softer image, claiming that it will protect minorities including Christians. However, its recent past clearly demonstrates that it rules territories under its control with Taliban-style force and brutality.

Much of the nation's population until now has stuck with Assad given the alternative is Somalia-style fracturing and rule by competing jihadist warlords. One thing is for sure: Trump will inherent dealing with an absolute tragic mess in Syria, the heartland of the Middle East, upon his opening days in office.

Except the US has backed these Islamic rebels, for the very purpose of removing Assad who has protected the Christians in Syria and for that purpose, we should remove all support from the rebels. #orthodox https://t.co/eG7dbsYaKb — Fr. Michael Lillie (@FrLillie) December 7, 2024

Currently, US forces still occupy one-third of Syria, in the oil and gas areas of the northeast. During Trump's first term he expressed an effort to "bring the troops home" but it's widely reported he was stymied by his generals and national security officials