Pentagon Confirms US Warship, Commercial Ships Under Attack In Red Sea

Update (1305ET):

CNN's Pentagon reporter Haley Britzky reports that the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Carney shot down two drones belonging to Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi rebels.

The destroy then received a "distress call from the civilian commercial vessel M/V Unity Explorer, after the Carney saw at least one ballistic missile fired at the Unity Explorer & land in its vicinity."

NEW: The USS Carney shot down two Houthi drones today — one while responding to a distress call from the civilian commercial vessel M/V Unity Explorer, after the Carney saw at least one ballistic missile fired at the Unity Explorer & land in its vicinity: Defense official — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) December 3, 2023

According to Bloomberg data, Unity Explorer is a bulk carrier and recently transited the Suez Canal. The ship's last known position was last Tuesday, in the middle part of the Red Sea.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yemen's Houthi rebels issued a press statement confirming that they carried out an operation targeting two vessels:



- Bulk Carrier UNITY EXPLORER (9726035). AIS offline 5d ago.

- Container Ship NO.9 (9340752)https://t.co/Xu3h0mxQJn



AIS data by @MarineTraffic, a @Kpler company pic.twitter.com/WrFwFqyQFB — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) December 3, 2023

* * *

In a significant development, AP News has reported that a US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and two commercial vessels were targeted in the Red Sea. This incident is part of a growing trend of maritime attacks in the waters of the Middle East, which have been linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available," the Pentagon said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a US official told AP that the attack was around Sanaa, Yemen, and said Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, repelled at least one drone during the attack.

Despite no confirmation from the Pentagon on who exactly were the attackers, one might suspect Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi rebels, who have frequently attacked ships in the Red Sea, could be responsible. The terror group has also launched drones and missiles at Israel.

Let's remember the Red Sea is one of the world's most heavily traveled commercial shipping lanes.

Meanwhile, "Gulf of Tonkin" is trending on X in the US.

The latest data from intelligence firm Stratfor shows two US aircraft carriers are in the region:

CVN 69: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is underway in the Persian Gulf.

CVN 78: The USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Mediterranean Sea.

With an amphibious group in the Red Sea

LHD 5: The USS Bataan is underway.

This comes weeks after the "Galaxy Leader," a vehicle carrier vessel, was hijacked in the Red Sea.

"Galaxy Leader" captured by Houthis as seen on a satellite image off the coast of Yemen: pic.twitter.com/DQtICDoOdP — Bashkarma🌏 (@Karmabash) November 29, 2023

*Developing...