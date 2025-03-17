'Playing Dumb': Paris & London Want To Drag NATO Into War, Medvedev Says

At a moment British prime minister Kier Starmer is busy trying to form a "coalition of the willing" to defend Ukraine, and to enforce any future peace agreement "on the land, at sea, and in the sky" - Russia is asserting its clear rejection of any plan which sends Western troops to Ukrainian soil under the guise of 'peacekeeping forces'. France's Macron has also been firmly behind Starmer's efforts.

Former Russian president and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that any deployment of "peacekeepers" from NATO member states would trigger all-out war, and that Moscow will respond as such.

In a post on X on Sunday, Medvedev, charged that Starmer and Macron are "playing dumb" in seeking to advance their plans. "Time and again they are told that peacekeepers must be from non-NATO states. No, we will send tens of thousands – just lay it out – you want to give military aid to the neo-Nazis in Kiev,” Medvedev wrote.

"That means war with NATO. Consult with Trump, scumbags," he concluded.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also in prior statements presented the same position, saying Western boots on the ground as 'peacekeepers' would be tantamount to the "direct, official, undisguised involvement of NATO countries in the war against Russia."

Medvedev's words stating that the European allies must consult with Trump is in acknowledgement of the reality that any Western peacekeeping force would realistically have to have the backing of the United States. Some European leaders appear to be willing to test going it alone, however.

For example, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told DR radio on Monday that "if it comes to the point where a European presence is needed for a ceasefire or peace agreement to be reached, then Denmark is in principle prepared for that."

Interesting post from Medvedev, which may be hinting at peacekeepers (non-NATO) in the future?

The UK's Starmer had said over the weekend, "We will accelerate our military support [to Ukraine], tighten our sanctions on Russia’s revenues, and continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine."

Clearly all of this is hawkish Britain trying to fill the prior role of Washington under the Biden administration, now that Trump is stepping back support and strongly leaning on Zelensky to quickly achieve peace with Russia.