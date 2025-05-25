print-icon
print-icon

Pro-Palestine Activists Target Ontario Food Terminal With Blockade 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

There are troubling reports that the Ontario Food Terminal—the largest wholesale fruit and produce hub in Canada, moving 2 billion pounds annually—has been disrupted by far-left activists chanting "Free Palestine."

"Masked protesters stage a blockade at the Ontario Food Terminal, preventing freight trucks from accessing Canada's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable distribution center," citizen journalist "CarymaRules" wrote on X early Sunday morning, adding, "The demonstration began shortly before 2:00AM, ahead of the day's scheduled deliveries."

So what exactly are the "Free Palestine" protesters trying to achieve by targeting a critical agricultural chokepoint?

It's less about Gaza and more about their true agenda rooted in parasitic Marxism, using Gaza as cover for a broader agenda aimed at collapsing capitalism.

More footage from the staged blockade of the critical chokepoint for ag products:

One year ago, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted critical U.S. infrastructure—shutting down airport terminals, blocking bridges, causing major highway congestion, and targeting corporate distribution networks—we asked a very simple question back then:

We also noted last year that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)—a Marxist-Leninist group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.—has ties to destabilization efforts on U.S. college campuses.

According to the Director of National Intelligence, PFLP is a terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It unites Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology. It promotes the destruction of "Israel as integral to the struggle to remove Western capitalism from the Middle East and ultimately establish a Communist Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," the DNI writes on its website.

PFLP has a public-facing arm called Samidoun that operates in the West. NGO Monitor notes that PFLP and Samidoun "had a strong presence at encampments, demonstrations, and riots on American college campuses. Students have been documented carrying PFLP posters, flying the PFLP flag, hosting PFLP-linked speakers, and reading PFLP publications."

The point we're making is that paralyzing critical infrastructure and chokepoints across North America has little to do with helping the poor Gazans. Instead, these parasitic Marxists hide behind the Gaza cause to advance their true agenda: collapsing the West. Remember, these same parasitic Marxists used BLM as cover to burn city streets and loot businesses.

Loading...