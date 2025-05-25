Pro-Palestine Activists Target Ontario Food Terminal With Blockade 

There are troubling reports that the Ontario Food Terminal—the largest wholesale fruit and produce hub in Canada, moving 2 billion pounds annually—has been disrupted by far-left activists chanting "Free Palestine."

"Masked protesters stage a blockade at the Ontario Food Terminal, preventing freight trucks from accessing Canada's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable distribution center," citizen journalist "CarymaRules" wrote on X early Sunday morning, adding, "The demonstration began shortly before 2:00AM, ahead of the day's scheduled deliveries."

Masked protesters stage a blockade at the Ontario Food Terminal, preventing freight trucks from accessing Canada’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable distribution center.



The demonstration began shortly before 2:00AM, ahead of the day’s scheduled deliveries.#cdnpoli… pic.twitter.com/xdN9p2yPs8 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 25, 2025

So what exactly are the "Free Palestine" protesters trying to achieve by targeting a critical agricultural chokepoint?

It's less about Gaza and more about their true agenda rooted in parasitic Marxism, using Gaza as cover for a broader agenda aimed at collapsing capitalism.

#BREAKING: These actions at the Ontario food terminal fit the very definition in the spirit of section 83.01 of the criminal code. This is the definition of terrorism.



Why are the Mark Carney liberals not arresting them and freezing their Bank accounts. @Canada @Cdn_Poli @IDF pic.twitter.com/KTUseaM6EU — RC (@RealChange__) May 25, 2025

#BREAKING



Protesters are blocking entry to the Ontario Food Terminal, Canada’s largest wholesale fruit and produce distribution centre.



Dozens of trucks are backed up along the Queensway. #cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/CQ4Ex0kF8H — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 25, 2025

#BREAKING Dozens of activists block the entrance of delivery trucks to the Ontario Food Terminal. This is the main produce artery for grocery stores & restaurants in Toronto.



“Lift the siege let them breathe”



Organizers say they want Canada to act. pic.twitter.com/NlGBB1kmav — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) May 25, 2025

Trucks backed up as Ontario Food Terminal is blocked. Gaza is starving. PM @MarkJCarney - words are not enough. Sanction Israel. Two way #ArmsEmbargoNow pic.twitter.com/kTtm4O9PYo — hussan (@hussansk) May 25, 2025

The Raptor makes a brief appearance during the Ontario Food Terminal blockade, but it was apparently too early in the morning for cartwheels or backflips. #cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/zfrj1DrSpT — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 25, 2025

One year ago, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted critical U.S. infrastructure—shutting down airport terminals, blocking bridges, causing major highway congestion, and targeting corporate distribution networks—we asked a very simple question back then:

We also noted last year that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)—a Marxist-Leninist group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.—has ties to destabilization efforts on U.S. college campuses.

According to the Director of National Intelligence, PFLP is a terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It unites Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology. It promotes the destruction of "Israel as integral to the struggle to remove Western capitalism from the Middle East and ultimately establish a Communist Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," the DNI writes on its website.

PFLP has a public-facing arm called Samidoun that operates in the West. NGO Monitor notes that PFLP and Samidoun "had a strong presence at encampments, demonstrations, and riots on American college campuses. Students have been documented carrying PFLP posters, flying the PFLP flag, hosting PFLP-linked speakers, and reading PFLP publications."

The point we're making is that paralyzing critical infrastructure and chokepoints across North America has little to do with helping the poor Gazans. Instead, these parasitic Marxists hide behind the Gaza cause to advance their true agenda: collapsing the West. Remember, these same parasitic Marxists used BLM as cover to burn city streets and loot businesses.