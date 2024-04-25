Are Pro-Palestinian Protests Being Hijacked By Marxists To "Destroy Capitalism, Freedom & Democracy"? 

Just over a week ago, we asked our readers a very straightforward question: Who is funding this chaos? This question followed incidents where pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted critical infrastructure, such as shutting down airport terminals, blocking bridges, causing major traffic congestion on highway arteries, and targeting the distribution networks of major corporations.

So, what does shutting down critical infrastructure have to do with helping poor Palestinian children? It has absolutely nothing and more to do with a Marxist movement, similar to the Black Lives Matter movement several years ago, with the one goal to crash the US economy, destroy freedom, and abolish democracy.

Mike Shelby, a former military intelligence non-commissioned officer and contractor, and now the CEO of intelligence services company Forward Observer, sheds more color on a leftist revolutionary group that is very active today and responsible for some of the chaos in 2020 called "A15."

"A15 is actually a reprise of efforts from Antifa and the far-left revolutionary class we saw in 2020. these activists and militants were making plans to oust then-President Donald Trump if he stayed in office," Shelby wrote on X.

He said, "Their plan was to effectively shut down the US economy to force Trump out of the White House," adding, "Activists publicly stated they would keep the economy disrupted until Trump caved to public pressure and resigned." He warned, "That was their plan and probably still is."

Shelby said the group has circulated literature on critical chokepoints that, if hit by an attack, could trigger a massive shock to the US economy.

starting in january 2020, far left militants began circulating a pamphlet called “Chokepoints in a Fragile Network” (image below) pic.twitter.com/S4oosYq2YY — Mike Shelby | Do Your Area Study (@grayzoneintel) April 22, 2024

He continued: "A15 is connected to the Tides Center + Foundation -- the social justice organization central to the 2020 uprisings -- through ActBlue, a political action committee and fundraising arm for the democratic party."

Shelby warned with the "2024 election less than 7 months away," there are mounting risks of "mass mobilizations" of these bad actors.

As Marxist revolutionary groups plot their next attacks on critical infrastructure, we would like to remind readers about the surge in news stories in recent years about train derailments, food processing fires, power grid disruptions, and other incidents on critical infrastructure, which some seemed like accidents - but it's not against the law to question if these mysterious incidents were attempts by leftist groups to disrupt the economy. Even one month after the container ship slammed into a bridge in Baltimore and collapsed, it's still not against the law to question if that was an attack on America's infrastructure by foreign adversaries.

According to Bloomberg data, headlines in the corporate press featuring train derailments have surged over the last 4.5 years.

Coincidence, who knows?

Let's gravitate back to pro-Palestinian protests that have a weird obsession with doing absolutely nothing for the poor Palestinians overseas but more to do with trying to disrupt critical infrastructure.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman recently warned on X that these protests have "nothing to do with Israel or the Palestinians—most of the protesters are entirely ignorant of those issues."

Friedman continued, "It is a Marxist movement to destroy capitalism, freedom and democracy. The protesters have cleverly hijacked a complex issue and tapped in to the ever-present vein of antisemitism."

"Make no mistake, these Marxists are not just after Israel. Their real goal is to destroy our Western values and way of life," Friedman concluded.

Watch this video and you will understand exactly what the anti-Israel crowd wants to achieve. It has nothing to do with Israel or the Palestinians — most of the protesters are entirely ignorant of those issues. Instead, it is a Marxist movement to destroy capitalism, freedom and… pic.twitter.com/YrMeXmmBL6 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) April 10, 2024

And the latest A15 disruptions:

NEW Video: An Amazon worker joined pro-Palestine activists blockading an Amazon distribution center in a Minneapolis suburb during last week's #A15 global day of action against Israel’s war on Gaza. They spoke on why they protested. [CC]



More: https://t.co/LncP1MDtxF



"Today is… pic.twitter.com/HDMxqjctxW — UNICORN RIOT (@UR_Ninja) April 22, 2024

Southbound 880 at 7th blocked #A15 day if econ shutdown, another shutdown on 880 elsewhere northbound pic.twitter.com/wcBU49wcTV — Jaime Omar Yassin (@hyphy_republic) April 15, 2024

It was all coordinated by Democrat Dark Money, George Soros. #A15 😡😡😡☕️



Good Morning Patriots 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XR23x9yWsy — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝕏ʰⁱᵗᵐᵃⁿ 🏴‍☠️ (@imUrB00gieman) April 16, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: A15 Economic Blockades protests underway across the world, and yet none to be seen against the Federal Reserve.



Stay safe and don’t forget to wear your mask to save lives 😷 pic.twitter.com/LkxCHItguD — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚒𝚝 (@White_Rabbit_OG) April 15, 2024

Chaotic video shows the moment a driver stuck on the Golden Gate Bridge clashed with a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters in San Francisco Monday. Organizers say these protests are a part of A15, a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Palestine. https://t.co/bqMuHwbIDK pic.twitter.com/8qrBxtZCGg — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 15, 2024

And Gulf sources too?

Oddly enough - I believe its George Soros.



The A15 action network gets their funding from the tides foundation.



The tides foundation gets their funding from...Open Society.



Open Society = George Soros https://t.co/jtpnkEWDWB — HelioWave (@heliodown) April 23, 2024

Activists from St. Louis, Missouri, joined A15 Action, a coordinated economic blockade for a free Palestine around the globe, and blocked Boeing Manufacturing Plant 598.



Boeing facility produces Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) and GBU-39 Small Diameter bombs, just some of… pic.twitter.com/L90cFBwqI1 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 15, 2024

BREAKING: Dozens arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following “Coordinated citywide disruptions” earlier today as part of the anti-Israel, “A15 Action” day. pic.twitter.com/ntlLquVPz2 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) April 15, 2024

Activists shut down Pratt and Whitney's facility in CT for an A15 action in response to the manufacturer supplying Israel w/ military aircrafts for the illegal occupation beginning in 1947, & they’re currently sustaining the Israeli Air Force's fleet of F100-PW-229 engines. 🌹🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/J5fKDlTZ3i — Connecticut DSA 🌹🐳 (@ConnecticutDSA) April 15, 2024

Besides A15, we recently pointed out that a little-known international organization called Samidoun could be behind some protests. The Israeli government declared Samidoun a terrorist organization in 2021.

"They support terrorism, and they want to gain public opinion — support — for terrorism," Yossi Kuperwasser, the former chief of the research division in the Israel Defense Forces' military intelligence unit, recently said.

Who is funding this chaos that appears to be ramping up ahead of summer? Is it dark Soros money or Gulf sources?

Also, why is Biden's Department of Justice publicly silent on this increasing national security threat?